The Stürmer and its Readers: Friend and Foe at Home and Abroad How the Jew Hates the Stürmer
by Ernst Hiemer
7 hrs ago
•
Ava Wolfe
2
The Stürmer and its Readers: Friend and Foe at Home and Abroad How the Jew Hates the Stürmer
Those Who Want to Live
By BRADFORD HANSON (EDITOR)
7 hrs ago
•
Ava Wolfe
Those Who Want to Live
1
The Jews are a People First and Foremost
"Traditionally, Jewish identity had been defined biologically. According to rabbinic Judaism, if one’s mother was Jewish, than one was Jewish…
8 hrs ago
•
Ava Wolfe
8
The Jews are a People First and Foremost
1
Interview with Albert Stenwedel, Knight's Cross winner and Battalion Commander of the 13. SS-Gebirgs Division Handschar, Hamburg, 1993
Thanks for letting me speak with you, I am told you knew Sepp Dietrich very well; can I ask what you remember of him?
8 hrs ago
•
Ava Wolfe
2
Interview with Albert Stenwedel, Knight's Cross winner and Battalion Commander of the 13. SS-Gebirgs Division Handschar, Hamburg, 1993
1
Activism Without A Folk-Community Is Pure Fantasy
By Blake Hood
Sep 7
•
Ava Wolfe
5
Activism Without A Folk-Community Is Pure Fantasy
2
The Antisemitism Hoax Has Officially Collapsed. Jews Don’t Know It Yet, But It’s Over
https://x.com/VoteMarsha/status/1729182405679096016?t=16KsJ0Ngsm8eqY7XASP0oA&s=19
Sep 7
•
Ava Wolfe
26
The Antisemitism Hoax Has Officially Collapsed. Jews Don't Know It Yet, But It's Over
The Guilty
The source: “Der Schuldige,” Der Stürmer, #10/1933.
Sep 7
•
Ava Wolfe
5
The Guilty
1
Interview with Heinrich Springer, Knight's Cross winner from the elite Leibstandarte SS Adolf Hitler (LSSAH), Oelixdorf, 1989
It is very nice to meet you finally, thanks for having me.
Sep 7
•
Ava Wolfe
4
Interview with Heinrich Springer, Knight's Cross winner from the elite Leibstandarte SS Adolf Hitler (LSSAH), Oelixdorf, 1989
1
The “Holocaust” in a nutshell
On my article How the “Holocaust” was faked, which has been viewed well over 120,000 times now, a recent commenter explained everything White people…
Sep 6
•
Ava Wolfe
12
The "Holocaust" in a nutshell
5
The Nature Of The Jewish Mode Of Thinking
Recently I came across something very insightful about the deviant mode of thought that characterizes the Jew.
Sep 6
•
Ava Wolfe
18
The Nature Of The Jewish Mode Of Thinking
5
The Educational Principles of the New Germany: What Schools and Parents Need to Know About the Goals of National Socialist Education
The source: “Die Erziehungsgrundsätze des neuen Deutschlands,” Frauen-Warte, #22 (1936/37), pp.
Sep 6
•
Ava Wolfe
6
The Educational Principles of the New Germany: What Schools and Parents Need to Know About the Goals of National Socialist Education
2
Interview with Svend Larsen who served in SS-Panzergrenadier-Regiment 24 'Danmark' (Nordland)
Larsen also volunteered in the Finnish Winter War 1939-40 and was a member of the DNSAP (Danish National Socialist Workers' Party - member # 40103…
Sep 6
•
Ava Wolfe
13
Interview with Svend Larsen who served in SS-Panzergrenadier-Regiment 24 'Danmark' (Nordland)
4
