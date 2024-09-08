Ava’s Substack

Home
Notes
Archive
About
The Stürmerand its Readers: Friend and Foe at Home and Abroad How the Jew Hates the Stürmer
by Ernst Hiemer
  
Ava Wolfe
Those Who Want to Live
By BRADFORD HANSON (EDITOR)
  
Ava Wolfe
1
The Jews are a People First and Foremost
"Traditionally, Jewish identity had been defined biologically. According to rabbinic Judaism, if one’s mother was Jewish, than one was Jewish…
  
Ava Wolfe
1
Interview with Albert Stenwedel, Knight's Cross winner and Battalion Commander of the 13. SS-Gebirgs Division Handschar, Hamburg, 1993
Thanks for letting me speak with you, I am told you knew Sepp Dietrich very well; can I ask what you remember of him?
  
Ava Wolfe
1
Activism Without A Folk-Community Is Pure Fantasy
By Blake Hood
  
Ava Wolfe
2
The Antisemitism Hoax Has Officially Collapsed. Jews Don’t Know It Yet, But It’s Over
https://x.com/VoteMarsha/status/1729182405679096016?t=16KsJ0Ngsm8eqY7XASP0oA&s=19
  
Ava Wolfe
The Guilty
The source: “Der Schuldige,” Der Stürmer, #10/1933.
  
Ava Wolfe
1
Interview with Heinrich Springer, Knight's Cross winner from the elite Leibstandarte SS Adolf Hitler (LSSAH), Oelixdorf, 1989
It is very nice to meet you finally, thanks for having me.
  
Ava Wolfe
1
The “Holocaust” in a nutshell
On my article How the “Holocaust” was faked, which has been viewed well over 120,000 times now, a recent commenter explained everything White people…
  
Ava Wolfe
5
The Nature Of The Jewish Mode Of Thinking
Recently I came across something very insightful about the deviant mode of thought that characterizes the Jew.
  
Ava Wolfe
5
The Educational Principles of the New Germany: What Schools and Parents Need to Know About the Goals of National Socialist Education
The source: “Die Erziehungsgrundsätze des neuen Deutschlands,” Frauen-Warte, #22 (1936/37), pp.
  
Ava Wolfe
2
Interview with Svend Larsen who served in SS-Panzergrenadier-Regiment 24 'Danmark' (Nordland)
Larsen also volunteered in the Finnish Winter War 1939-40 and was a member of the DNSAP (Danish National Socialist Workers' Party - member # 40103…
  
Ava Wolfe
4
© 2024 Ava Wolfe
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture