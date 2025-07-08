Genetic Hygiene principles have been abandoned, which has led to the biological degeneration of mankind that we are witnessing today on a massive scale.

Note- “National Socialism – The Fundamentals” are series of blog posts that breakdown the core fundamental teachings of National Socialism. These “fundamentals” come, for the most part, directly from Hitler’s book, “Mein Kampf”, which was written in 1925, and other sources. Mein Kampf was Hitler’s autobiography.

NATIONAL SOCIALISM PROMOTES RACIAL HYGIENE

This denial of individuality and of the biological differences between human beings has also led to a complete repression of the concept of “Genetic Hygiene”. Today most think of hygiene as washing your hands and brushing your teeth. The practice of “Genetic Hygiene” is actually common among the breeding of horses, cows, dogs, pigeons, parakeets etc., which is all done according to the best genetic principles.

When it comes to breeding & reproduction of humans, Genetic Hygiene principles have been abandoned, which has led to the biological degeneration of mankind that we are witnessing today on a massive scale.

In the natural state, every population is subject to biological selection, which means that the individuals who are best fit for the given circumstances rise to the top of that society, whereas those who cannot cope with life as it is must perish. This is one of the iron & relentless Laws of Nature that man has been able to mitigate by building societies where there is also room & protection for the weaker elements of the population, who also have a meaningful role to play in a developed society.

However, if we completely close our eyes to the existence of this Law of Nature, we, too, will be heading for disaster, as we would then no longer be able to secure the necessary biological quality in the population to preserve a system that is strong enough also to protect the weak. Without regard for the biological realities of life we will end in a free-for-all, where the weakest individuals will be the very first to perish.

National Socialism will not abandon the weak and leave them to their own fate. On the contrary, National Socialism is the only guarantee the weak can have against certain destruction.

Weakness is not an ideal; it is something that must be fought and this is only possible through consequent Genetic Hygiene. The National Socialist state will enlighten the people about the biological mechanisms, and thus make sure that man recovers his natural instincts in this field of Genetic Hygiene, so that man can advance biologically.

Only fools can believe that man has already reached the highest possible peak of development. However, in order for man to advance further, society must make sure that diseases & weaknesses are not perpetuated through heredity. Freedom to transfer sufferings to your children and to break down the population genetically is a crime against coming generations.

Society must also guarantee that there is a healthy environment so that diseases, caused by external influences, disappear forever. Not only the social milieu and the conditions in the places of work need to be taken into consideration, but also of the ecological environment.

In a National Socialist society, it is completely unacceptable that profit mongering, and greedy materialism, allows pathogenic artificial additives in food & clothes, unhealthy synthetic materials in our homes & public buildings; nor allow the ever-increasing pollution reap havoc over the earth, air and water. All this is the logical result of the complete perversion of life’s true values seen in terminally-sick Democratic societies.

Genetic Hygiene and general pollution control are only two aspects of the same cause; the preservation of Nature and the ecological balance to ensure the continued spiritual and physical well-being of man. Without having a healthy environment, even the best genes will be destroyed, and without a sufficient amount of these genes, there will be nobody who can create a healthy environment to live & thrive in.

NATIONAL SOCIALISM HONORS MOTHERHOOD

This is the beginning of a new German womanhood. If the nation once again has mothers who proudly & freely choose motherhood, it cannot perish. If the woman is healthy, the people will be healthy. Woe to the nation that neglects its women and mothers. It condemns itself.” -Joseph Goebbels

Just as the races are different, so are the sexes. The idea that man & woman are biologically equal is a serious threat to the survival of mankind. The differences between them are not the result of social “sex roles”, but of biological roles that occur in Nature. It is not a coincidence that it is the woman who gives birth to the children. She is not only biologically fit for this task, but also mentally. The mother of the new generation has the most important role in society.

Without a mother the family crumbles. The children are left to themselves or to a state education. When they get home, nobody has time for them. They are not taught any ideals and they get their idols from television, bad music and literature; all controlled by International Jewry. They live on fast food and fall victims to the worst kind of commercial materialism. That is, if the woman does not choose to avoid having any children at all, either by using some kind of “birth control” or by having an abortion if she gets pregnant anyway.

NATIONAL SOCIALISM IS BASED ON A FOLKISH IDEAL

Our new idea places folk & race higher than the existing state and its forms. It declares protection of the people to be more important than protection of a religious creed, a class, of the monarchy or the republic. It sees in betrayal of the people a greater betrayal than high treason.” -Alfred Rosenberg

Hitler, in “Mein Kampf”, explained the Folkish ideal and its relationship with National Socialism.

[The following is from Mein Kampf… condensed & re-edited. Read the original book for exact wording as intended by Hitler. “Mein Kampf: The Stalag Edition” is the only complete & officially authorized NSDAP English Translation ever issued.]

“Such a belief (spiritual) is certainly not an end in itself, but the means to an end. Yet, it is a means without which the end could never be reached at all. This end, however, is not merely something ideal; for at the bottom it is eminently practical. We must always bear in mind the fact that, generally speaking, the highest ideals are always the outcome of some profound vital need, just as the most sublime beauty owes its nobility of shape, in the last analysis, to the fact that the most beautiful form is the form that is best suited to the purpose it is meant to serve.”

“By helping to lift the human being above the level of mere animal existence, faith really contributes to consolidate & safeguard its own existence.”

“We may safely say that man does not live merely to serve higher ideals, but that these ideals, in their turn, furnish the necessary conditions of his existence as a human being. And thus the circle is closed.”

“All these ideas, no matter how firmly the individual believes in them, may be critically analyzed by any person, and accepted or rejected accordingly, until the emotional concept, or yearning, has been transformed into an active service that is governed by a clearly defined doctrinal faith. Such a faith furnishes the practical outlet for religious feeling to express itself, and thus opens the way through which it can be put into practice.”

“Without a clearly defined belief, the religious feeling would not only be worthless for the purposes of human existence, but even might contribute towards a general disorganization, on account of its vague & multifarious tendencies.”

“What I have said about the word ‘religious’ can also be applied to the term ‘Folkish” (traditional culture). This word also implies certain fundamental ideas. Though these ideas are very important indeed, they assume such vague & indefinite forms that they cannot be estimated as having a greater value than mere opinions, until they become constituent elements in the structure of a political party.”

“For in order to give practical force to the ideals that grow out of a philosophy, and to answer the demands which are a logical consequence of such ideals, mere sentiment & inner-longing are of no practical assistance, just as freedom cannot be won by a universal yearning for it. No. Only when the idealistic longing for independence is organized in such a way that it can fight for its ideal with military force, only then can the urgent wish of a people becomes transformed into a potent reality.”

“Any philosophy, though a thousand-fold right, and supremely beneficial to humanity, will be of no practical service for the maintenance of a people as long as its principles have not yet become the rallying point of a militant movement. And, on its own side, this movement will remain a mere party until it has brought its ideals to victory, and transformed its party doctrines into the new foundations of a State which gives the national community its final shape.”

“If an abstract conception of a general nature is to serve as the basis of a future development, then the first prerequisite is to form a clear understanding of the nature, character and scope of this conception. For only on such a basis can a movement be founded which will be able to draw the necessary fighting strength from the internal cohesion of its principles & convictions.”

“From general ideas, a political program must be constructed, and a general philosophy must receive the stamp of a definite political faith. Since this faith must be directed towards ends that have to be attained in the world of practical reality, not only must it serve the general ideal as such, but it must also take into consideration the means that have to be employed for the triumph of the ideal.”

“Here the practical wisdom of the statesman must come to the assistance of the abstract idea, which is correct in itself. In that way an eternal ideal, which has everlasting significance as a guiding star to mankind, must be adapted to the exigencies of human frailty so that its practical effect may not be frustrated at the very outset through those shortcomings which are general to mankind.”

“The exponent of truth must here go hand in hand with him (leader) who has a practical knowledge of the soul of the people, so that from the realm of eternal verities & ideals what is suited to the capacities of human nature may be selected, and given practical form.”

“To take abstract & general principles, derived from a philosophy, which is based on a solid foundation of truth, and transform them into a militant community whose members have the same political faith, a community which is precisely defined, rigidly organized, of one mind and one will, such a transformation is the most important task of all.”

“The possibility of successfully carrying out the idea is dependent on the successful fulfillment of that task. Out of the army of millions who feel the truth of these ideas, and even may understand them to some extent, one man (leader) must arise. This man must have the gift of being able to expound general ideas in a clear & definite form. From the world of vague ideas, shimmering before the minds of the masses, he must formulate principles that will be as clear-cut & firm as granite. He must fight for these principles as the only true ones, until a solid rock of common faith & common will emerges above the troubled waves of vagrant (wandering) ideas. The general justification of such action is to be sought in the necessity for it, and the individual will be justified by his success.”

“If we try to penetrate to the inner-meaning of the word ‘Folkish”, we arrive at the following conclusions… The current political conception of the world is that the State, though it possesses a creative force which can build up civilizations, has nothing in common with the concept of race as the foundation of the State. The State is considered rather as something which has resulted from economic necessity, or at best, the natural outcome of the play of political forces & impulses. Such a conception of the foundations of the State, together with all its logical consequences, not only ignores the primordial racial forces that underlie the State, but it also leads to a policy in which the importance of the individual is minimized. If it be denied that races differ from one another in their powers of cultural creativeness, then this same erroneous (wrong) notion must necessarily influence our estimation of the value of the individual.”

“The Folkish concept of the world recognizes that the primordial racial elements are of the greatest significance for mankind. In principle, the State is looked upon only as a means to an end, and this end is the conservation of the racial characteristics of mankind.”

“Therefore on the Folkish principle (race-realism), we cannot admit that one race is equal to another. By recognizing that they are different, the Folkish concept separates mankind into races of superior & inferior quality. On the basis of this recognition, it feels bound in conformity with the eternal Will that dominates the universe, to postulate the victory of the better & stronger, and the subordination of the inferior & weaker.”

“And so it (Folkish concept) pays homage to the truth that the principle underlying all Nature’s operations is the aristocratic principle, and it believes that this law holds good even down to the last individual organism. It selects individual values from the mass, and thus operates as an organizing principle.”

“The Folkish belief holds that humanity must have its ideals, because ideals are a necessary condition of human existence itself.”

“A doctrine which forms a definite outlook on life cannot struggle & triumph by allowing the right of free interpretation of its general teaching, but only by defining that teaching in certain articles of faith that have to be accepted, and incorporating it in a political organization.”

“The German National Socialist Labor Party extracts the essential principles from the general conception of the world, which is based on the folk idea. On these principles it establishes a political doctrine which takes into account the practical realities of the day, the nature of the times, the available human material and all its deficiencies. Through this political doctrine it is possible to bring great masses of the people into an organization which is constructed as rigidly as it could be. Such an organization is the main preliminary that is necessary for the final triumph of this ideal.”

