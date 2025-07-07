In a National Socialist state, the leadership will consist of the very best in the nation. Only they will be able to solve the problems that arise, and to face the responsibility.

Note- “National Socialism – The Fundamentals” are series of blog posts that breakdown the core fundamental teachings of National Socialism. These “fundamentals” come, for the most part, directly from Hitler’s book, “Mein Kampf”, which was written in 1925, and other sources. Mein Kampf was Hitler’s autobiography.

NATIONAL SOCIALISM RESPECTS INDIVIDUALITY

We know that the fate of peoples is determined by personalities, never by parliamentary majorities.” -Goebbels

World-history, like all events of historical significance, is the result of the activity of single individuals; is not the fruit of majority decisions.” -Hitler

National Socialism respects the individual. It understands that all human beings are biologically unique and have different talents & abilities. To combine all these individual gifts within the framework of society is one of the most important tasks of the National Socialist state. Only in this way is it possible to use the total amount of mental resources in a people; for the great benefit of both the individuals & society.

However, National Socialism understands that genius & progress has never come from the masses, but always from single, outstanding individuals. Only by ensuring the individual the opportunity of finding & developing himself as freely as possible in an organized society can we further the advancement of man or woman towards ever higher perfection.

All the stupid attempts to make all people equal in all respects necessarily lead to unification on the lowest level. It suppresses all individuals with above-average intelligence or who are exceptionally talented. This trend is not the work of National Socialism, but of Democracy, and it has not improved the conditions of life on earth.

In a National Socialist state, the leadership will consist of the very best in the nation. Only they will be able to solve the problems that arise, and to face the responsibility. The individual members of a democratic assembly cannot be held responsible for their actions, because all decisions are made by a vote and everybody has to bow to the majority; no matter whether he agrees or not. Clearly, this kind of forum provides amble room for the most depraved elements of society.

As a contrast to this kind of (Jewish) democracy we have the German democracy, which is a true democracy; for here the leader is freely chosen and is obliged to accept full responsibility for all his actions and omissions. The problems to be dealt with are not put to the vote of the majority; but they are decided upon by the individual, and as a guarantee of responsibility for those decisions he pledges all he has in the world and even his life.” -Hitler

It is ironic that big commercial enterprises spend enormous amounts of time & money on finding & educating the best people for the leading positions in the corporation, whereas any political charlatan without any education at all can become his country’s prime minister or president. As long as this charlatan has the right (Jewish/Masonic) connections and does not show too much intelligence, which might indicate that he could not be manipulated so easily by the various interest groups, he will be chosen; selected for the position.

Thus, National Socialism is anti-parliamentarian. Hitler wrote about this in his book, “Mein Kampf”.

[The following is from Mein Kampf… condensed & re-edited. Read the original book for exact wording as intended by Hitler. “Mein Kampf: The Stalag Edition” is the only complete & officially authorized NSDAP English Translation ever issued.]

“The nature & internal organization of the new movement make it anti-parliamentarian. That is to say, it rejects in general, and in its own structure, all those principles according to which decisions are to be taken on the vote of the majority, and according to which the leader is only the executor of the will and opinion of others. The movement lays down the principle that, in the smallest as well as in the greatest problems, one person must have absolute authority and bear all responsibility.”

“In our movement the practical consequences of this principle are the following; the president of a large group is appointed by the head of the group immediately above his in authority. He is then the responsible leader of his group. All the committees are subject to his authority, and not to theirs. There is no such thing as committees that vote, but only committees that work. This work is allotted by the responsible leader, who is the president of the group.”

“The president is appointed from above, and is invested with full authority & executive power. Only the leader of the whole party is elected at the general meeting of the members. He is the sole leader of the movement! All the committees are responsible to him, but he is not responsible to the committees. His decision is final, but he bears the whole responsibility of it.”

“The members of the movement are entitled to call him to account by means of a new election, or to remove him from office if he has violated the principles of the movement, or has not served its interests adequately. He is then replaced by a more capable man, who is invested with the same authority, and obliged to bear the same responsibility.”

“One of the highest duties of the movement is to make this principle imperative not only within its own ranks but also for the whole State.”

“The man who becomes leader is invested with the highest & unlimited authority, but he also has to bear the last and gravest responsibility. The man who has not the courage to shoulder responsibility for his actions is not fitted to be a leader. Only a man of heroic mold can have the vocation for such a task.”

“Human progress & human cultures are not founded by the multitude. They are exclusively the work of personal genius & personal efficiency.”

“Because of this principle, our movement must necessarily be anti-parliamentarian, and if it takes part in the parliamentary institution, it is only for the purpose of destroying this institution from within; in other words, we wish to do away with an institution which we must look upon as one of the gravest symptoms of human decline.”

Hitler later in “Mein Kampf”, elaborated more on the supreme importance that the National Socialist movement must place on cultivating respect for “individual personality”.

“It must never forget that all human values are based on personal values. Every idea & achievement is the fruit of the creative power of one man”.

“We must never forget that admiration for everything that is great is not only a tribute to one’s creative personality, but that all those who feel such admiration, become thereby united under one covenant.”

“Nothing can take the place of the individual, especially if the individual embodies in himself, not the mechanical element, but the element of cultural creativeness.”

“No pupil can take the place of the master in completing a great picture which he has left unfinished; and just in the same way, no substitute can take the place of the great poet or thinker, or the great statesman, or military general. For the source of their power is in the realm of artistic creativeness. It can never be mechanically acquired, because it is an innate product of divine grace.”

“The greatest revolutions and the greatest achievements of this world, its greatest cultural works and the immortal creations of great statesmen, are inseparably bound up with ‘one’ name which stands as a symbol for them in each respective case. The failure to pay tribute to one of those great spirits signifies a neglect of that enormous source of power which lies in the remembrance of all great men & women.”

This inner-force (inner-strength) cannot arise from a policy of pandering to the masses, but only from the worship of men of genius, whose lives have uplifted & ennobled the nation itself.” -Hitler

“When men’s hearts are breaking, and their souls are plunged into the depths of despair, their great forebears turn their eyes towards them from the dim shadows of the past. Those forebears, who knew how to triumph over anxiety & affliction, mental servitude & physical bondage, extend their eternal hands in a gesture of encouragement to despairing souls. Woe to the nation that is ashamed to clasp those hands.”

Mankind emerged from savagery & barbarism under the leadership of selected individuals whose personal prowess, capacity, or wisdom gave them the right to lead, and the power to compel obedience. Such leaders have always been a minute fraction of the whole, but as long as the tradition of their predominance persisted they were able to use the brute strength of the unthinking herd as part of their own force, and were able to direct at will the blind dynamic impulse of the slaves, peasants, or lower classes. Such a despot had an enormous power at his disposal which, if he were benevolent or even intelligent, could be used, and most frequently was used, for the general uplift of the race…. True aristocracy is government by the wisest and best, always a small minority in any population.” -Madison Grant, author of “The Passing of the Great Race” (1916)

Hitler was way ahead of his time, and still today, he is greatly misunderstood for the genius that he was, and still is, as an avatar to the few that do understand. According to Hitler, “The greater a man’s work for the future, the less the present can comprehend them; the harder his fight, and the rarer success.”

STATE’S ROLE IN SUPPORTING INDIVIDUAL TALENT

A great man is worth a lot more that a thousand million in the state’s coffers. A man who’s privileged to be the Head of a country couldn’t make a better use of his power than to put it at the service of talent. If only the Party will regard it as its main duty to discover & encourage the talents. It’s the great men who express a nation’s soul.” -Hitler

Majorities have never accomplished creative achievements. The individual is always the instigator of human progress.” -Hitler

As soon as a people instates (establishes) the majority as rulers of pubic life… it destroys not only the significance of individual thought, but blocks the effectiveness of personal qualities.” -Hitler

It is impossible to affirm racial value without the presence of creative individuals and their achievements.” -Hitler

Hitler, in “Mein Kampf”, in his quest to promote individuality within the conception of a National Socialist state, went into great detail to explain the state’s role in supporting individual talent, strength and ingenuity.

[The following is from Mein Kampf… condensed & re-edited. Read the original book for exact wording as intended by Hitler. “Mein Kampf: The Stalag Edition” is the only complete & officially authorized NSDAP English Translation ever issued.]

“If the principal duty of the National Socialist people’s State to educate & promote the existence of those who are the material out of which the State is formed, it will not be sufficient to promote those racial elements as such, educate them, and finally train them for practical life, but the State must also adapt its own organization to meet the demands of this task.”

“It would be absurd to appraise a man’s worth by the race to which he belongs, and at the same time to make war against the Marxist principle, that all men are equal, without being determined to pursue our own principle to its ultimate consequences.”

“If we admit the significance of blood, that is to say, if we recognize the race as the fundamental element on which all life is based, we shall have to apply to the individual the logical consequences of this principle.”

“In general, I must estimate the worth of nations differently, on the basis of the different races from which they spring, and I must also differentiate in estimating the worth of the individual within his own race. The principle, that one people is not the same as another, applies also to the individual members of a national community. No one brain, for instance, is equal to another; because the constituent elements belonging to the same blood vary in a thousand subtle details, though they are fundamentally of the same quality.”

“The first consequence of this fact is comparatively simple. It demands that those elements within the folk-community which show the best racial qualities ought to be encouraged more than the others and especially they should be encouraged to increase and multiply.”

“This task is comparatively simple because it can be recognized, and carried out almost mechanically. It is much more difficult to select from among a whole multitude of people all those who actually possess the highest intellectual, and spiritual characteristics, and assign them to that sphere of influence which not only corresponds to their outstanding talents, but in which their activities will above all things be of benefit to the nation. This selection according to capacity & efficiency cannot be effected in a mechanical way. It is a work which can be accomplished only through the permanent struggle of everyday life itself.”

“A philosophy which repudiates the democratic principle of the rule of the masses, and aims at giving this world to the best people… the highest quality of mankind, must also apply that same aristocratic postulate to the individuals within the folk-community. It must take care that the positions of leadership & highest influence are given to the best men. Hence it is not based on the idea of the majority, but on that of personality.”

“Everyone who believes in the higher evolution of living organisms must admit that every manifestation of the vital urge & struggle to live must have had a definite beginning in time, and that one subject alone must have manifested it for the first time. It was then repeated again and again; and the practice of it spread over a widening area, until finally it passed into the subconscious of every member of the species, where it manifested itself as instinct.”

“All the material inventions, which we see around us, have been produced by the creative powers & capabilities of individuals. And all these inventions help man to raise himself higher and higher above the animal world, and to separate himself from that world in an absolutely definite way. Hence, they serve to elevate the human species and continually to promote its progress.”

“All inventions are the result of the creative faculty of the individual. And all such individuals, whether they have willed it or not, are the benefactors of mankind, both great & small. Through their work, millions and indeed billions of human beings have been provided with means & resources which facilitate their struggle for existence.”

“Thus, at the origin of the material civilization which flourishes today, we always see individual persons. They supplement one another, and one of them bases his work on that of the other. The same is true in regard to the practical application of those inventions & discoveries. For all the various methods of production are in their turn inventions, also and consequently dependent on the creative faculty of the individual. Even the purely theoretical work, which cannot be measured by a definite rule, and is preliminary to all subsequent technical discoveries, is exclusively the product of the individual brain. The broad masses do not invent, nor does the majority organize or think; but always and in every case the individual man, the person.”

“Accordingly, a human community is well organized only when it facilitates to the highest possible degree individual creative forces, and utilizes their work for the benefit of the community. The most valuable factor of an invention, whether it be in the world of material realities, or in the world of abstract ideas, is the personality of the inventor himself. The first and supreme duty of an organized folk community is to place the inventor in a position where he can be of the greatest benefit to all.”

“Indeed the very purpose of the organization is to put this principle into practice. Only by so doing can it ward off the curse of mechanization and remain a living thing. In itself, it must personify the effort to place men of brains above the multitude and to make the latter obey the former.”

“Therefore, not only does the organization possess no right to prevent men of brains from rising above the multitude, but on the contrary, it must use its organizing powers to enable & promote that ascension as far as it possibly can. It must start out from the principle that the blessings of mankind never came from the masses but from the creative brains of individuals, who are therefore the real benefactors of humanity.”

“It is in the interest of all to assure men of creative brains a decisive influence, and facilitate their work. This common interest is surely not served by allowing the multitude to rule, for they are not capable of thinking, nor are they efficient, and in no case whatsoever, can they be said to be gifted. Only those should rule who have the natural temperament & gifts of leadership.”

“Such men of brains are selected mainly… through the hard struggle for existence itself. In this struggle there are many who break down & collapse, and thereby show that they are not called by Destiny to fill the highest positions; and only very few are left who can be classed among the elect.”

“The racial philosophy (National Socialism) is fundamentally distinguished from the Marxist by reason of the fact that the former recognizes the significance of race, and therefore also personal worth, and has made these the pillars of its structure.”

“The people’s State must assure the welfare of its citizens by recognizing the importance of personal values under all circumstances, and by preparing the way for the maximum of productive efficiency in all the various branches of economic life, thus securing to the individual the highest possible share in the general output.”

“The best constitution, and the best form of government, is that which makes it quite natural for the best brains to reach a position of dominant importance & influence in the community.”

The great idea emanates from a few, but in order to form others into leaders, these few must tolerate in leading posts only personalities to whom the ideas of honor & duty have become the supreme values. All who give way, from whatever reasons, will ultimately have a harmful effect on the future.” -Alfred Rosenberg

“In its organization the State must be established on the principle of personality, starting from the smallest cell and ascending up to the supreme government of the country.”

“There are no decisions made by the majority vote, but only by responsible persons. And the word ‘council’ is once more restored to its original meaning. Every man in a position of responsibility will have councilors at his side, but the decision is made by that individual person alone.”

“From the municipal administration up to the government of the Reich, the people’s State will not have any body of representatives which makes its decisions through the majority vote. It will have only advisory bodies to assist the chosen leader for the time being, and he will distribute among them the various duties they are to perform. In certain fields they may, if necessary, have to assume full responsibility, such as the leader or president of each corporation possesses on a larger scale.”

“The State must divide its representative bodies into a political chamber and a corporative chamber that represents the respective trades & professions. To assure an effective co-operation between those two bodies, a selected body will be placed over them. This will be a special senate. No vote will be taken in the chambers or senate. They are to be organizations for work, and not voting machines. The individual members will have consultative votes, but no right of decision will be attached thereto. The right of decision belongs exclusively to the president, who must be entirely responsible for the matter under discussion.”

“This principle of combining absolute authority with absolute responsibility will gradually cause a selected group of leaders to emerge; which is not even thinkable in our present epoch of irresponsible parliamentarianism. The political construction of the nation will thereby be brought into harmony with those laws to which the nation already owes its greatness in the economic & cultural spheres.”

“Regarding the possibility of putting these principles into practice, I should like to call attention to the fact that the principle of parliamentarian democracy, whereby decisions are enacted through the majority vote, has not always ruled the world. On the contrary, we find it prevalent only during short periods of history, and those have always been periods of decline in nations & States.”

“One must not believe, however, that such a radical change could be effected by measures of a purely theoretical character, operating from above downwards; for the change I have been describing could not be limited to transforming the constitution of a State, but would have to include the various fields of legislation and civic existence as a whole.”

“Such a revolution can be brought about only by means of a movement which is itself organized under the inspiration of these principles, and thus bears the germ of the future State in its own organism. Therefore it is well for the National Socialist Movement to make itself completely familiar with those principles today, and actually to put them into practice within its own organization, so that not only will it be in a position to serve as a guide for the future State, but will have its own organization such that it can subsequently be placed at the disposal of the State itself.”

Found at https://www.renegadetribune.com/national-socialism-the-fundamentals-part-7/

Share

Leave a comment