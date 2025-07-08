Ava’s Substack

Ava’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Billy Thistle's avatar
Billy Thistle
2h

I don't much like this article. Not hard-hitting from a historical revisionist p.o.v. It seems to favor Jews over Brits. The usual eternal victim narrative is reinforced. This time w/ Brits being the oppressors. Actually the Brits were holding the Zionists back from taking over Palestine. They left because of Jewish terrorism, King David Hotel. There were other points that were not well made like the Jewish stab in the back re WW1. Germany turned against them because they were traitorous, not because they had more money.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
SS Man's avatar
SS Man
2h

And no, Germany sending Jews to Palestine to get the Jews out of Germany and Europe doesn’t make Hitler and the Nazis “Zionists”.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ava Wolfe
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture