The abolition of enslavement to interest on money signifies the only possible & conclusive liberation of productive labor from the hidden coercive money-powers.

Note- “National Socialism – The Fundamentals” are series of blog posts that breakdown the core fundamental teachings of National Socialism. These “fundamentals” come, for the most part, directly from Hitler’s book, “Mein Kampf”, which was written in 1925, and other sources. Mein Kampf was Hitler’s autobiography.

BREAKING FINANCIAL SLAVERY TO INTEREST

National Socialism believes that the chief source of (Capitalist) power is the worship of money (Mammonism), which is the effortless & endless income that is produced through interest.

National Socialism aim is to completely break financial slavery to interest.

From the thoroughly immoral idea of interest on loans, the Gold International was born. The mental & moral constitution grown from the lust of profiteering off of interest has led to the frightening corruption of the bourgeoisie, the Jewish-connected elite.

The idea of interest on loans is the diabolical invention of big loan-capital at the hands of International Jewry; it alone makes possible the lazy life of a minority of tycoons at the expense of the productive peoples and their work-potential. It has led to profound, irreconcilable differences, to class-hatred, from which war among citizens and brothers was born.

The only cure, the radical means to heal suffering humanity is the abolition of enslavement to interest on money. The abolition of enslavement to interest on money signifies the only possible & conclusive liberation of productive labor from the hidden coercive money-powers.

Whoever wishes to fight the stranglehold of International Jewry must abolish enslavement to interest.

Where must the abolition of enslavement to interest begin? With loan-capital! This is because loan-capital, compared to all industrial big capital, is so overpowering that the great money-powers can only be fought effectively through the abolition of interest-slavery.

The avalanche-like growth of loan-capital surpasses all human capacity for calculation, through eternal, endless, and effortless income from interest, and from interest on interest. The abolition of enslavement to interest gives us the possibility of pursuing the repeal of all direct & indirect taxes.

The profits of state-owned businesses, including the postal service, telegraph, telephone, railroad, mines, forests, and so on, suffice entirely for the funding of all essential state commitments for schools, universities, courts, administrative agencies, and social welfare.

Thus, no true “socialism” will bring any blessing to humanity as long as the profits from public enterprises remain tributary to big loan-capital.

The worship of money (Mammonism) is the direct opposite of socialism. Socialism, conceived as the highest moral idea, as the idea that man is not in the world only for himself alone, that every man has duties toward the community, toward all humanity, and that he is not only responsible for the momentary well-being of his family, of the members of his tribe, of his folk, but that he also has unshakable moral obligations toward the future of his children and his folk.

With the rising global economy, with general global commerce, the idea of international interest-economy established itself, and it is the inner-most source of strength from which the International Jewry draws its irresistible power.

Interest based on the mere ownership of money without any addition of labor, has caused the great money-powers to grow. Loan-interest is the diabolical principle from which the Gold International was born. Loan-capital has firmly attached its blood-funnel absolutely everywhere. Big loan capital has ensnared all states, all peoples of the world.

Government loans, government bonds, railroad bonds, war bonds, mortgages, covered-bond obligations; in short loan-instruments of every kind have in a manner ensnared our entire economic life, so that henceforth all the peoples of the world wriggle helplessly in the golden webs. For the sake of the interest-principle, in keeping with a thoroughly mad political delusion that every kind of possession carries an entitlement to earnings, we have submitted to enslavement to interest on money. Not a single real, valid moral reason can be given as to why mere possession of money should bring an entitlement to perpetual interest-payments.

This inner opposition to interest, and to income of every kind without any occurrence of productive labor, extends through the soul-life of all peoples & times. But never has this deep inner resistance to the power of money become so conscious for the nations as in our time.

Never, has the worship of money (Mammonism) been prepared in such a world-encompassing manner to begin world domination by the Jewish Supremacists. Never yet, has it placed in its service all baseness, lust for power, lust for revenge, greed, envy, and falsehood in such a cleverly concealed, and yet brutally pushy, manner as now.

The coming battle is at its inmost core one of the biggest decisions in the evolutionary process of humanity in the struggle to decide whether in the future the materialistic (Mammonistic) worldview or the socialistic-aristocratic worldview of National Socialism should determine the fate of the world.

Through the abolition of enslavement to interest on money the entire financial malaise can be eliminated with one blow. Once we feel solid ground under our feet again, it will become clear to us that we have only deceived ourselves in the most grotesque manner with this wretched bond-economy that International Jewry has promoted.

For what else is loan-capital, but debts? Loan-capital is debts!

We can tell how correctly the fruitfulness of the interest-problem has been recognized in the course of history, by the fact that minds in all ages and all peoples have been occupied with it.

Solon, in the year 594 B.C., abolished personal debt-slavery through legislation. This law was called the great “Seisachtheia”, meaning shaking off of burdens.

In ancient Rome, the Lex Gemicia, of the year 332 B.C., abruptly forbade Roman citizens entirely from charging any interest.

Under Justinian, a prohibition on compound interest was enacted, with the regulation that no more interest whatsoever should be demanded when overdue interest has accumulated to the level of the sum originally lent.

Pope Leo I (the Great) decreed, in the year 443, a general prohibition on taking interest; until then only clerics had been prohibited from demanding interest on a loan. The ban on interest was now part of Canon Law and also a binding regulation for the laity. Secular legislation also gradually fell in line with canonic views, and even threatened punishment for charging interest. We find this in the police ordinances of the Holy Roman Empire for the years 1500, 1530, and 1577.

Of course such laws were now much opposed and frequently circumvented, and in this quite short historical retrospective, it may only be mentioned as an astonishing historical fact that although under the canon law of the 11th to 17th Centuries the charging of interest was forbidden to Christians, it was permitted to the Jewish people.

In the Middle Ages, certainly short work was often made of usurers; the farmers or citizens having been bled dry, got together and beat the profiteers to death. Today we have entered into a completely different phase of the interest-problem. Such pogroms are most deeply disapproved.

When the Babylonians overcame the Assyrians, the Romans the Carthaginians, the Germans the Romans, then there was no continuation of enslavement to interest; there were no international world-powers. The wars were also not financed through borrowing but with treasures accumulated during peace.

Our contemporary culture, precisely the internationality of economic relations, makes the interest-principle so murderous & devastating. Only the modern age with its continuity of ownership and its international law allows loan-capital to escalate into infinity.

The abolition of enslavement to interest by National Socialism is the radical means for the final & permanent healing of national finances. The complete abolition of the interest-community will grant to productive labor in all fields of endeavor the priority that it deserves. Money is returned once again to the role appropriate to it, to be a servant in the powerful drive of National Socialist economies.

Hitler’s NSDAP government led the way; it broke financial slavery to interest and liberated the German people from the enslavement to interest on money. Although, the NSDAP government was defeated, its liberating idea & economic practice is the blueprint that other National Socialist governments can duplicate now, and in the future.

WORK WITHIN NATIONAL SOCIALISM

The higher (aristocratic) classes must not be lowered, but that of the lower classes (workers) must be raised. The class which carries through this process is never the higher class, but rather the lower one which is fighting for equality of rights.” -Hitler

A worker certainly does something, which is contrary to the spirit of folk-community, if he acts entirely on his own initiative, and puts forward exaggerated demands without taking the common good into consideration, or the maintenance of the national economic structure. But an industrialist also acts against the spirit of the folk-community, if he adopts inhuman methods of exploitation, and misuses the working forces of the nation to make millions unjustly for himself from the sweat of the workers.” -Hitler

National Socialism teaches us that we do not solely work just to provide for our families, or to have the ability to afford material possessions that we seek & enjoy. While there is nothing wrong with wishing to own a few things that allow us to have personal enjoyment in our spare time on our own private property, it is not the goal of hard work to accumulate an endless collection of material wealth that only renders us into spiritless materialists. Hard work is meant at improving the quality of life of our society collectively, in order to pave the road of progress for our civilization.

The division created between employer & employees seems not to have extended to all branches of life. How far this Judaizing process has been allowed to take effect among our people is illustrated by the fact that manual labor not only receives practically no recognition, but is even considered degrading. That is not a natural German attitude. It is due to the introduction of a foreign element into our lives, and that foreign element is the Jewish spirit, one of the effects of which has been to transform the high esteem in which our handicrafts once were held into a definite feeling that all physical labor is something base & unworthy.” -Hitler

Happiness through work! We should take joy in our work tasks, knowing that in an ideal society our individual efforts & talents serve collectively to better the quality of life for all our people. Our hard work is the driving force of the progress of our civilization. However, this can only be accomplished if we live in a society in which our people are united in a collective & harmonious way, devoid of individual greed & exploitation.

The worker must not be exploited and be abused like some expendable tool to allow for the enriching of individuals, which is quite the case in today’s world with Capitalism, which is the brainchild of International Jewry.

In a National Socialist society, the worker has rights and his individual creative contributions are recognized & developed, which can lead to promotion and increase in pay & opportunities. The worker is acknowledged as being the foundation of the progress of our civilization. A worker feels joy & satisfaction when having a secure job, with rights & protection, as well as having opportunities to be praised for their efforts, and knowing that his or her work serves a higher purpose.

When the worker is content, productivity & efficiency increases, which of course benefits the progress of our society. Additionally, our people will enjoy more peaceful lives at home, knowing that their workplace is not one of slavery. Our people will feel better about going to work knowing they are surrounded by their fellow kin. Greed & selfishness only hinders the well-being of our people and the progress of our White Civilization.

The aristocracy of the coming state will be determined not by possessions or money, but only on the quality of one’s accomplishments. One earns merit through service. Men are distinguished by the results of their labor. That is the sure sign of the character & value of a person. The value of labor under Socialism will be determined by its value to the state, to the whole community. Labor means creating value, not haggling over things. The soldier is a worker when he bears the sword to protect the national economy. The statesman also is a worker when he gives the nation a form and a will that help it to produce what it needs for life & freedom.” -Joseph Goebbels

Work is not mankind’s curse, but his blessing. A man becomes a man through labor. It elevates him, makes him great & aware, raises him above all other creatures. It is in the deepest sense creative, productive and culture-producing. Without labor, no food. Without food, no life. The idea that the dirtier one’s hands get, the more degrading the work, is a Jewish, not a German, idea. As in every other area, the German first asks how, then what. It is less a question of the position I fill, and more a question of how well I do the duty that God has given me.” –Joseph Goebbels

The worker in a capitalist state… is no longer a living human being, a creator, a maker. He has become a machine. A number, a cog in the machine without sense or understanding. He is alienated from what he produces. Labor is for him only a way to survive, not a path to higher blessings, not a joy, not something in which to take pride, or satisfaction, or encouragement, or a way to build character.” –Joseph Goebbels

Found at https://www.renegadetribune.com/national-socialism-the-fundamentals-part-6/?doing_wp_cron=1751631822.8761410713195800781250

Share

Leave a comment