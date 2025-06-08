The Jewish onslaught on the Goyim (2025)

Share this postAva’s SubstackThe Jewish onslaught on the Goyim (2025) Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript8Share this postAva’s SubstackThe Jewish onslaught on the Goyim (2025) Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore6The Jewish onslaught on the Goyim (2025) Ava WolfeJun 08, 20258Share this postAva’s SubstackThe Jewish onslaught on the Goyim (2025) Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore6ShareTranscriptAva’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeShareLeave a commentDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksShare this postAva’s SubstackThe Jewish onslaught on the Goyim (2025) Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreAva’s SubstackSubscribeAuthorsAva WolfeRecent PostsJewish Holocaust TruthersJun 7 • Ava WolfeEva Braun's Nord Land TourJun 6 • Ava WolfeCommunism and Co-Existence (1963)Jun 5 • Ava WolfeThe Complete History of the SS Charlemagne DivisionJun 4 • Ava WolfeAuschwitz ~ The Surprising Hidden TruthJun 4 • Ava WolfeThe Lies and Deceptions of Deborah Lipstadt Part 1Jun 3 • Ava WolfeNorway Now & Then German made constructionsJun 2 • Ava Wolfe
Share this post