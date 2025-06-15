The Final Solution - Exterminate the Germans

Share this postAva’s SubstackThe Final Solution - Exterminate the GermansCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript7Share this postAva’s SubstackThe Final Solution - Exterminate the GermansCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore55The Final Solution - Exterminate the GermansAva WolfeJun 15, 20257Share this postAva’s SubstackThe Final Solution - Exterminate the GermansCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore55ShareTranscriptThis video was created by Ernst Zündel. Ava’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeShareLeave a commentDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksShare this postAva’s SubstackThe Final Solution - Exterminate the GermansCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreAva’s SubstackSubscribeAuthorsAva WolfeRecent PostsAnti-White Propoganda 6 hrs ago • Ava WolfeHitlers Shadow - In The Service Of The Fuehrer - Beta ReleaseJun 14 • Ava WolfeHellstormJun 13 • Ava WolfeNational Socialism - IdeologyJun 11 • Ava WolfeZionism is Controlling the WorldJun 10 • Ava WolfeThe Last Days of the Big Lie - Eric HuntJun 10 • Ava WolfeHitler on jews and The Protocols Of The Elders Of zionJun 9 • Ava Wolfe
