Ava’s Substack

Ava’s Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
4

Anti-White Propoganda

Ava Wolfe's avatar
Ava Wolfe
Jun 15, 2025
4
Share
Transcript

This video was created by RedIce TV. You can find them on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/redicetv

Ava’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Share

Thanks for reading Ava’s Substack! This post is public so feel free to share it.

Share

Share Ava’s Substack

Discussion about this video

© 2025 Ava Wolfe
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture