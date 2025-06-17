You are AMALEK Part 1

You are AMALEK

One of the most important documentary of our Time.

Many think they know what's going on. Let me tell you something... 95% have no idea. The true head of the serpent and the massive power behind everything from Wars to COVID and everything in between and beyond is one specific group.

Everything that doesn't make sense in our world is connected and scripted. This is to enrich them and pave the way for their global domination, while diluting and ultimately eliminating the white European bloodline. The New World Order is their construction. I am proving what few have the courage to admit.

Our world is about to change for the worse. Not understanding why and who is responsible leaves you and everyone you care about at their mercy. This is where we are now. Everything is scripted. Time is running out.

October 29, 2022 - Alexander Life PHD, Psychologist, Historian and Author.

Share

Leave a comment