Buchenwald - A Dumb Dumb Portrayal of Evil by Dean Irebodd

Ava Wolfe
Jun 17, 2025
Transcript

The liberation of Buchenwald was an opportunity for an allied Psyche Warfare Operation involving planting objects like shrunken heads. The operation was meant to denazify the German population. The person in charge reported directly to Eisenhower, so it was coordinated from higher up. But this operation "blew back" into USA media, which is why Americans remember growing up hearing stories of lampshades made of the skin of murdered inmates.

