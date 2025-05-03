SS Race Theory and Mate Selection Guidelines

Share this postAva’s SubstackSS Race Theory and Mate Selection GuidelinesCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript4Share this postAva’s SubstackSS Race Theory and Mate Selection GuidelinesCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreSS Race Theory and Mate Selection GuidelinesAva WolfeMay 03, 20254Share this postAva’s SubstackSS Race Theory and Mate Selection GuidelinesCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareTranscriptAva’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeShareLeave a commentDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksShare this postAva’s SubstackSS Race Theory and Mate Selection GuidelinesCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreAva’s SubstackSubscribeAuthorsAva WolfeRecent PostsSacred Oath by DerWolff3 hrs ago • Ava WolfeInterview with Traudl Junge4 hrs ago • Ava Wolfejews Dragging Americans into WW2May 2 • Ava WolfeChristopher Langan Explains White GenocideMay 1 • Ava WolfeThe Complete History of Adolf Hitler (1945) by Zoomer Historian Apr 26 • Ava WolfeWW2 war crime trials US court reporter tells the truthApr 26 • Ava WolfeThe Complete History of Adolf Hitler (1944) by Zoomer Historian Apr 25 • Ava Wolfe
Share this post