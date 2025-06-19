Ava’s Substack

Ava’s Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Strength Through Joy

Ava Wolfe's avatar
Ava Wolfe
Jun 19, 2025
Share
Transcript

This video was created by All Modern Cons.

Kraft durch Freude translates to “Strength through Joy”. Strength Through Joy was a large state-sponsored program in NS Germany designed to provide leisure activities and improve the quality of life for German workers. It aimed to foster national unity, boost morale, and increase productivity by offering recreational opportunities like vacations, sporting events, and cultural activities.

Ava’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Share

Leave a comment

Discussion about this video

© 2025 Ava Wolfe
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture