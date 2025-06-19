This video was created by All Modern Cons.
Kraft durch Freude translates to “Strength through Joy”. Strength Through Joy was a large state-sponsored program in NS Germany designed to provide leisure activities and improve the quality of life for German workers. It aimed to foster national unity, boost morale, and increase productivity by offering recreational opportunities like vacations, sporting events, and cultural activities.
Ava’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Share this post