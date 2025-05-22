Six Million jews

Share this postAva’s SubstackSix Million jewsCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript2Share this postAva’s SubstackSix Million jewsCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore11Six Million jewsAva WolfeMay 22, 20252Share this postAva’s SubstackSix Million jewsCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore11ShareTranscriptAva’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeShareLeave a commentDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksShare this postAva’s SubstackSix Million jewsCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreAva’s SubstackSubscribeAuthorsAva WolfeRecent PostsThe Secret Masonic Victory of World War II - Pt 1458 mins ago • Ava WolfeOur Subverted History, Part 8.3 - The Interconnectedness of the Aryan Peoples- The Royal Scythian-Gothic Connection1 hr ago • Ava WolfeBritain should not have gone to war with GermanyMay 21 • Ava WolfeThe Secret Masonic Victory of World War II - Pt 13May 21 • Ava WolfeConsequences of the holocaust narrative for the world Part 2 of 2May 21 • Ava WolfeOur Subverted History, Part 8.2 - The Interconnectedness of the Aryan Peoples- The Royal AryaMay 21 • Ava WolfeThe Secret Masonic Victory of World War II - Pt 12May 20 • Ava Wolfe
Share this post