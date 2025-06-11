National Socialism - Ideology

Share this postAva’s SubstackNational Socialism - IdeologyCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript10Share this postAva’s SubstackNational Socialism - IdeologyCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore26National Socialism - IdeologyAva WolfeJun 11, 202510Share this postAva’s SubstackNational Socialism - IdeologyCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore26ShareTranscriptA beautiful film created by Spero Patria. You can find hi on X.Ava’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeShareLeave a commentDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksShare this postAva’s SubstackNational Socialism - IdeologyCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreAva’s SubstackSubscribeAuthorsAva WolfeRecent PostsZionism is Controlling the WorldJun 10 • Ava WolfeThe Last Days of the Big Lie - Eric HuntJun 10 • Ava WolfeHitler on jews and The Protocols Of The Elders Of zionJun 9 • Ava WolfeLithuania under Hitlerism and under jewish democracy - A Simple ComparisonJun 9 • Ava WolfeHitler’s Election Speech (1932) – Uniting the German PeopleJun 9 • Ava WolfeThe Jewish onslaught on the Goyim (2025) Jun 8 • Ava WolfeJewish Holocaust TruthersJun 7 • Ava Wolfe
Share this post