Hitlers Shadow - In The Service Of The Fuehrer - Beta Release

This is the personal story of Karl Wilhelm Krause, who was the valet. of the Fuehrer from 1934 to 1939, and was also responsible for his personal safety and security. Through his daily contact with Adolf Hitler, and those of his most intimate circle, both in his public life, as well as, inside the Fuehrer’s private quarters, no one had access like Herr Krause. Nor was anyone ever in a better position to observe Hitler; his personal habits, character, and demeanor, and to assess his social interactions with average citizens, employees, friends and colleagues, public figures, academics, leaders of industry, as well as, with foreign leaders and dignitaries. In this one and only interview, recorded on camera in the early 90s, Herr Krause testifies of his duties, his daily routine, and what he saw, heard and experienced, while in the constant presence of, and service to, the leader of the the Third Reich. Hitler called him “mein Schatten” (my shadow).

The testimony which you are about to hear is of invaluable historical importance, and forms a comprehensive and highly relevant, contemporary documentation, revealing surprising facts about the most talked about and enigmatic man in history, painting a far different picture of Adolf Hitler, than the court historians, Hollywood, and the Mass Media have typically portrayed.

