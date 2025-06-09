Hitler vows to unite the German people under one party. He will not tolerate a weak and corrupt multi-party system that brought instability, unemployment and suffering to the German people.

Hitler’s party won the 1932 German elections.

Found at https://web.archive.org/web/20210512025831/https://dailyarchives.org/index.php/archives/3418-hitler-s-election-speech-1932-uniting-the-german-people

