DEBUNKED - UNIT 731

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript1073DEBUNKED - UNIT 731 Ava WolfeMay 05, 20261073ShareTranscriptThis video was produced by Andkon's Reich.(https://odysee.com/@AndkonsReich:31/Unit731:9)Ava’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeShareLeave a commentDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksAva’s SubstackSubscribeAuthorsAva WolfeRecent PostsInterview with Rochus Misch – The last bodyguard of Hitler, and people related to him.May 1 • Ava WolfeThe Genocide of Russia's Old BelieversApr 29 • Ava WolfeTesting a Gas Chamber with Zyklon BApr 27 • Ava WolfeThe Lebensraum MythApr 22 • Ava WolfeAn interview with German Luftwaffe Ace Adolf GallandApr 16 • Ava WolfeDr. William Pierce - Time To Water The tree of liberty Apr 15 • Ava WolfeTreblinka And Immpossibilty Of The Holocaust by Father James MawdsleyApr 8 • Ava Wolfe