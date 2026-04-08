Treblinka And Immpossibilty Of The Holocaust by Father James Mawdsley

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript2325Treblinka And Immpossibilty Of The Holocaust by Father James MawdsleyAva WolfeApr 08, 20262325ShareTranscriptAva’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeShareLeave a commentDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksAva’s SubstackSubscribeAuthorsAva WolfeRecent PostsErich Hartmann - Interview with the World's Greatest Fighting ace17 hrs ago • Ava WolfeHanna Reitsch - The Last InterviewApr 1 • Ava WolfeDr. Kevin Macdonald - The jewish assault on White peopleApr 1 • Ava WolfeWhy Did So Many Scandinavians Volunteer For Germany In WW2Mar 25 • Ava WolfeThe Italian Invasion of Greece 1940Mar 19 • Ava WolfeChelmo Camp Gas VanMar 17 • Ava WolfeThe Rudolf Hess Peace Mission 1941 The TruthMar 13 • Ava Wolfe