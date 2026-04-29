The Genocide of Russia's Old Believers

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript185The Genocide of Russia's Old BelieversAva WolfeApr 29, 2026185ShareTranscriptThis video was produced by Vertigo Politix.Ava’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeShareLeave a commentDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksAva’s SubstackSubscribeAuthorsAva WolfeRecent PostsTesting a Gas Chamber with Zyklon BApr 27 • Ava WolfeThe Lebensraum MythApr 22 • Ava WolfeAn interview with German Luftwaffe Ace Adolf GallandApr 16 • Ava WolfeDr. William Pierce - Time To Water The tree of liberty Apr 15 • Ava WolfeTreblinka And Immpossibilty Of The Holocaust by Father James MawdsleyApr 8 • Ava WolfeErich Hartmann - Interview with the World's Greatest Fighting aceApr 8 • Ava WolfeHanna Reitsch - The Last InterviewApr 1 • Ava Wolfe