Dr. William Pierce - Time To Water The tree of liberty

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript25310Dr. William Pierce - Time To Water The tree of liberty Ava WolfeApr 15, 202625310ShareTranscriptAva’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeShareLeave a commentDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksAva’s SubstackSubscribeAuthorsAva WolfeRecent PostsTreblinka And Immpossibilty Of The Holocaust by Father James MawdsleyApr 8 • Ava WolfeErich Hartmann - Interview with the World's Greatest Fighting aceApr 8 • Ava WolfeHanna Reitsch - The Last InterviewApr 1 • Ava WolfeDr. Kevin Macdonald - The jewish assault on White peopleApr 1 • Ava WolfeWhy Did So Many Scandinavians Volunteer For Germany In WW2Mar 25 • Ava WolfeThe Italian Invasion of Greece 1940Mar 19 • Ava WolfeChelmo Camp Gas VanMar 17 • Ava Wolfe