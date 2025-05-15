Culture of Critique for Normies Part II ~ IQ is Genocide

The Culture of Critique: An Evolutionary Analysis of Jewish Involvement in Twentieth-Century Intellectual and Political Movements was written by Kevin MacDonald in 2002. Explains jewish involvement in 20th century radical political movements in terms of culture, history and evolution. Thousands of academic citations, many of them from jewish authors. You can't fully understand the world we live in without appreciating the important role that jews have played in creating it. Communism, mass immigration from third-world countries, and racial egalitarianism simply wouldn't have been possible without jewish influence.

This series of 7 videos is an avenue to bring the normies into this deep subject.

Share

Leave a comment