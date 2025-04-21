Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Auschwitz Work: Behind The Barbed Wire

Ava Wolfe's avatar
Ava Wolfe
Apr 21, 2025
Share
Transcript

Ava’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Share

Leave a comment

Discussion about this video

Ava’s Substack
Ava’s Substack
Authors
Ava Wolfe's avatar
Ava Wolfe
Recent Posts
The 25 Demands of National Socialism
  Ava Wolfe
Had Hitler Won World War II
  Ava Wolfe
A Kid at Auschwitz
  Ava Wolfe
The Complete History of Adolf Hitler (1939-40) by Zoomer Historian
  Ava Wolfe
Adolf Hitler’s 50th birthday celebration
  Ava Wolfe
Goebbels - Our Hitler - 1945
  Ava Wolfe
Goebbels - Our Hitler - 1944
  Ava Wolfe