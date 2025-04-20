Playback speed
Adolf Hitler’s 50th birthday celebration

Apr 20, 2025
Adolf Hitler’s 50th Birthday Celebration (w/ Eng subs)

On this day in history, April 20, Adolf Hitler celebrates his 50th birthday in Germany, 1939. The German people bring elaborate gifts, assemble a parade, and more, in honor of the great Führer.

