Adolf Hitler's 50th birthday celebration 

Ava Wolfe
Apr 20, 2025

Transcript

Adolf Hitler's 50th Birthday Celebration (w/ Eng subs)

On this day in history, April 20, Adolf Hitler celebrates his 50th birthday in Germany, 1939. The German people bring elaborate gifts, assemble a parade, and more, in honor of the great Führer.
