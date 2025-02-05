During war it is often appropriate to attack despite putting oneself in great danger by doing so. If one can score a knockout blow, thereby ending the hostilities, the risk becomes justified. In such circumstances, victory is everything, and second place is not an option—even though it is obviously the only other one.

But what if there is no war? What if there are no men in uniform shooting each other, no airplanes or drones dropping deadly fire from the sky, no ships or submarines outmaneuvering each other on the high seas—and still there’s a subset of a population bent on attacking another, even when it is against their interests to do so? This encapsulates much of the Jewish Question, and what European Whites have been forced to deal with since their Jewish minorities had been emancipated in the late nineteenth century.

Before the formation of Israel, it could have been argued that the Jewish diaspora was acting in its best interests by opposing gentile nativism in America and many parts of Europe. Maybe. These days, however, with Jews being the per-capita wealthiest minority in the United States and with a nuclear-armed Israel thriving and receiving billions in free aid, this is no longer the case. To hurt America and to contribute to its decline through illegal immigration and openly anti-White policies, is to risk ultimately harming the successful Jewish diaspora. Yet the Jewish elite continues to do this very thing through its unwavering support of the Democrat Party.

I have a name for such suicidal/genocidal Jews: Yamakazis. Such Jews ignore or downplay the often vicious anti-Semitism or anti-Zionism of their non-White allies in order to press the attack upon their ultimate bête noir—or bête blanch, if you will—White people.

It’s as if they hate White people more than they love themselves. They must feel that they are at war with Whites—despite Whites not being at war with them. I’m reminded of how Jewish Avant garde composer Arnold Schoenberg eschewed having his atonal works performed during the First World War, given how detested they were by the Czech public. But peacetime was another matter. In a letter, he once wrote [emphasis mine]:

. . .surely, it isn’t cowardly if I now try to avoid that sort of thing. In peace-time—which means war-time for me—I am quite prepared to go back to being everyone’s whipping boy, and everyone who is accounted indispensable today will be welcome to lash out at whatever bit of me he thinks most vulnerable. But for the present—more than ever—I should like to keep out of the limelight.[1]

More apropos might be what Jewish banker and Bolshevik financier Jacob Schiff once said after his 1911 meeting with President William Taft in which he attempted to persuade Taft to abrogate a trade agreement with Russia. Schiff wanted to punish Russia for its discriminatory treatment of Jews. When Taft refused, Schiff reportedly declared to one of his allies—in classic Daffy Duck fashion—“This means war!”

Such all-consuming truculence was on display recently during the Democratic National Convention in Chicago when members of the Jewish political elite, such as New York Senator Chuck Schumer, Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro, Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff, stood in front of cameras and proclaimed their loyalty to a political party which is growing as anti-Semitic as it already is anti-White. They made nary a mention of Israel’s war in Gaza and the violent backlash Jews have been facing over it from the Left—especially the Muslim Left. During the proceedings in Chicago, however, this was made impossible to ignore.

According to the Washington Free Beacon:

On Tuesday, pro-Hamas agitators disrupted a DNC event with hostage families hosted by Agudath Israel of America, an Orthodox Jewish group. The protesters shouted, “Zionism has got to fall” and “Shame on you” at attendees. Dozens of anti-Israel protesters were also arrested after clashing with police near the convention Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, it was see no evil and hear no evil from the Jewish elite, as represented by Schumer, who pointed to his blue lapel pin and claimed he was wearing it to “stand up to antisemitism.” But, of course, he was looking in the wrong direction. Outside, a mob of incensed anti-Semites was practically screaming bloody murder against Israel and Jews, yet Schumer would rather vent his wrath at affirmed Israel ally and philo-Semite Donald Trump:

As the highest-ranking Jewish elected official in American history, I want my grandkids and all grandkids to never, never face discrimination because of who they are. But Donald Trump—this is a guy who peddled antisemitic stereotypes. He even invited a White supremacist to Mar-a-Lago.

And according to Daniel Greenfield of Front Page, no one at the DNC denounced the unruly Jew haters, either for being unruly or for hating Jews. Joe Biden even admitted they had a point. The American Free Thinker also made the most of Schumer’s hypocrisy when whining about anti-Semitism while remaining on excellent terms with noted anti-Semite Al Sharpton.

As if this weren’t remarkable enough, however, something unheard of occurred at this year’s DNC: Jews had to meet in secret for their own security. That is how dangerous it has gotten for them in the political party they fund and pull leftward, always leftward. According to the Washington Free Beacon, Jewish groups acting on the periphery of the DNC had to act very carefully indeed:

The Jewish Democratic Council of America held panel discussions with former U.S. ambassador to Spain Alan Solomont and Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D., Fla.), but attendees were required to register before receiving the location. Private security and metal detectors were present at both events.

The Israeli-American Council only disclosed the location for its “Hostage Square” discussion to attendees a few hours before it started, the Times of Israel reported on Wednesday.

So let’s get this straight: actual anti-Semitism is happening at the 2024 DNC which forces Jews to meet in secret to avoid violent encounters with anti-Semites to whom their own party openly caters, and the highest ranking Jew in the US government can’t find anything better to complain about than how Donald Trump once had a dinner at his home crashed by a supposed “White supremacist.” In other words, I, Spencer J. Quinn, by virtue of writing this essay for this website, am a greater threat to world Jewry than people who are willing to go jail for violently protesting the very fact that Israel exists. The internal consistency of my arguments, the amount of verifiable evidence I bring to the table, the fact that I am arguing in good faith—all mean nothing to people like Schumer.

There is zero credibility here, as usual. But this past DNC has taken it to a whole other level. Never before has the suicidal nature of the Jewish diaspora elite been in starker focus.

Chuck Schumer is a kamikaze Jew. He is a Yamakazi. He only knows one thing: to attack, regardless of what this will do to his own people. When it comes down to the aleph and tau of the Jewish Question, people like Shumer care little about real anti-Semitism—just as they care little about the welfare of other Jews. First and foremost, they care about hating White people. And since Donald Trump has become the avatar of White America, they unload all their ammo at him.

After all, this is what you do during a war.

But this is a cowardly, undeclared war. I wonder if Chuck Schumer proudly stands up to antisemitism on the Right only because that is where it is indeed weakest. But where it is strongest, that is, on the Left and right under his hooked nose, he keeps as quiet as a mouse.

There’s a lesson in here somewhere, folks.

