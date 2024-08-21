NY Times: French Heir Gives Pissarro Stolen by the Nazis to a U.S. University

The painting, long the subject of an ownership dispute, will be given to the University of Oklahoma with plans for title to be transferred later, likely to a French institution.

Rebuttal By

From the opening line:

.

" A Jewish family whose relatives had their artworks looted by the Nazis said on Tuesday..."

.

..... blah blah blah. We know this song's lyrics by now almost as well as we do those of the "zee gas chambers" from the Bullschwitz Song That Never Ends about the event which never happened.: Once upon a time, the big bad "Nazis" looted the artworks of Europe -- nearly all of it, "coincidentally," seeming to have belonged to "the usual suspects." The Bad War explains how the German program of "Kunstschultz" (art protection) was actually implemented for the purpose of protecting artworks from the ALL LIES' merciless and often indiscriminate bombing campaigns. If you're new to Real News & History / ANYT, you can learn the truth about "Nazi-Looted Art" -- here.

.

But for today's rebuttal, we're going to focus upon what the ALL LIES dropped down upon the terrorized peoples, city centers, and historical structures of the art-rich nations which they came to "liberate" -- specifically, France, Belgium, Netherlands and Italy.

1 & 2. Kaiser Wilhelm tried to avert World War I -- which was forced upon Germany in 1914. Even while winning the war, the Kaiser held out an olive branch to the Allies, while his Kunstschutz decree protected artworks belonging to enemy nations. // 3. As men of culture, Hitler and Goering also placed high priority on art protection in World War II.

FRANCE

.

More than 100 French cities and towns sustained some degree of bombing by the All-Lies between 1940 and 1945. The "official number" of civilians killed, according to French historians, is said to have been about 70,000; injured, about 100,000 -- which probably means that those numbers were actually much higher. The number of houses completely destroyed is listed as 432,000; and partly destroyed houses, 890,000.

.

The cities that saw the most destruction were the following:

.

Saint-Nazaire: 100%

Tilly-la-Campagne: 96%

Vire: 95%

Villers-Bocage: 88%

Le Havre: 82%

Saint-Lô: 77%

Falaise: 76%

Lisieux: 75%

.

The bombings of the Normandy coastal areas, both before and after D-Day, were devastating. Of the 70,000 French dead, an estimated 50,000 were killed during the months before and after D-Day (June, 1944).

.

.

BELGIUM

One year prior to D-Day -- and then as the great liberators advanced eastward towards Germany in 1944 -- areas of the tiny nation of Belgium suffered devastating bombing attacks. If there was a German stationed anywhere near a civilian area, the mentality of "kill em' all, let God sort them out" prevailed. The air raids blasted Belgian cities adjoining the strategic positions manned by Germans. Numerous civilians were killed. The Allied policy was condemned by many leading figures in Belgium, including Cardinal van Roey, who appealed to Allied commanders to: "spare the private possessions of the citizens, as otherwise the civilized world will one day call to account those responsible for the terrible treatment dealt out to an innocent and loyal country."

.

On 21 July 1944, around 300 planes dropped over 5,000 bombs on the city center of Kortrihk. Many historical buildings on the central square were destroyed, and an estimated 170 citizens were killed that day alone. (official number). The total number of Belgians killed is estimated (by Allied sources) at 10,000, with 30,000 homes destroyed or damaged.

1. Caen, France was devastated on D-Day, June 6, 1944. // 2. Even Establishment historians know that Normandy's real "Nightmare" came from Allied bombardment. (*Clarification: Image 2 is actually from the bombing of an oil refinery) // 3. The city of Kortrijk, Belgium was heavily and recklessly bombed THREE times.

THE NETHERLANDS

Allied air forces carried out more than 100 raids on Rotterdam and the surrounding areas. During the 128 raids, casualties amounted to 884 killed and 631 wounded.

An attack on the industrial area of the city on March 31, 1943 dropped 99 tons of bombs, causing great damage to the nearby residential areas. The death toll was between 350 and 400 and left up to 20,000 people homeless. This bombardment became known as the "Forgotten Bombardment."

On February 22, 1944, American bombers "accidentally" destroyed the center of Nijmegen, killing 800 Dutch and wounding many more. The "jewel of Holland" -- the oldest city in the Netherlands -- fell into rubble in a few minutes of intense bombing. Three other Dutch cities -- Enschede, Arnhem, and Deventer -- were also hit very hard that day.

ITALY

Formerly allied with Germany, Italy had overthrown Mussolini and signed an armistice with the All-Lies in 1943. Before the subsequent terror-induced "unconditional surrender" secretly forced upon Italy with the Germans still occupying the peninsula, the people and artistic works of historic Italy were fair game for extermination and destruction from the sky. It remained so with he Germans there. Major Italian cities and cultural centers were jacked up pretty badly, including Milan, Turin, Genoa, Naples and, to the dismay of many in the West, the "Eternal City" and "Holy City" of Rome. Even the Vatican was hit a few times!

Following the first Allied bombing of Rome on May 16, 1943, Pope Pius XII ("Hitler's Pope") wrote to Franklin Demono Rosenfeld pleading that Rome "be spared as far as possible further pain and devastation, and their many treasured shrines… from irreparable ruin." FDR responded with misleading and legalistic language that promised nothing:

"Attacks against Italy are limited, to the extent humanly possible, to military objectives. We have not and will not make warfare on civilians or against nonmilitary objectives."

It was only when Hitler's forces retreated, as Rome was declared an "open city," that the aerial attacks on Rome ceased. During the thousands of sorties that comprised the All-Lies air campaign on Rome, 60,000 tons of bombs were dropped. The death toll among Italian civilians overall is estimated at about 70,000 (sounds too low given the images of destruction) -- with 100,000s more injured and countless homes and very old buildings destroyed or damaged.

The Germans did the best they could to gather and protect the artworks located in these nations (as well as others in the East) -- but given the level of barbaric bombardment, we can only imagine what treasures, architectural wonders and entire ancient city blocks were destroyed nonetheless by the US & UK air forces. It's high time we stop whining about "Nazi-Looted (Saved) Art" and remember the cultural crime of "Allied-Destroyed Art." Remember this: regardless of what one wants to believe about the German program ("looting" or protection), the "looted" artworks still exist; but the obliterated stuff is gone to posterity forever -- having taken a whole lot of unlucky "Goyim" along with it.

1. World Today News // Feb 22, 2020: "Silence About the Bombing of Nijmegan is Shameful" // 2. The bombing of Rome -- "The Eternal City." // 3. Milan, Italy was brutally blasted, causing a refugee crisis -- Boastful and sickening British newsreel (Pathe), with bombastic music and demonic glee declares: "Milan gets it again."

Found at https://realnewsandhistory.com/anyt-08-15-24/

Share

Leave a comment