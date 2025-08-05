Refugees near Warsaw during the 1939 German invasion of Poland. (Sign reads, ‘Danger Zone — Do Not Proceed.’) Hugo Jaeger—The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock

Burned-out tank, Warsaw, 1939. Hugo Jaeger—The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock

Adolf Hitler (right) prepares to fly to the Polish front, 1939. Hugo Jaeger—The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock

Post-invasion Poland, 1939. Hugo Jaeger—The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock

Unfinished Polish bombers, 1939. Hugo Jaeger—The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock

Near Sochaczew during the German invasion of Poland, 1939. Hugo Jaeger—The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock

Polish soldiers captured by Germans during the invasion of Poland, 1939. Hugo Jaeger—The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock

Polish soldiers and a Red Cross nurse captured during the invasion of Poland, 1939. Hugo Jaeger—The LIFE Picture

Collection/ShutterstockCaptured Polish soldiers, 1939. Hugo Jaeger—The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock

German troops prepare for victory parade after the invasion of Poland, 1939. Hugo Jaeger—The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock

German victory parade in Warsaw after the invasion of Poland, 1939. (Hitler is on platform, arm raised in Nazi salute.) Hugo Jaeger—The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock

Adolf Hitler views victory parade in Warsaw after the German invasion of Poland, 1939. Hugo Jaeger—The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock

Right to left, front row: Adjutant Wilhelm Brueckner, Luftwaffe fighter ace Adolf Galland, Gen. Albert Kesselring and Gen. Johannes Blaskowitz view the victory parade in Warsaw after the German invasion of Poland, 1939. Hugo Jaeger—The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock

Head of the SS Heinrich Himmler (right), one of the chief architects of the Holocaust, speaks with an unidentified officer in Warsaw after German invasion of Poland, 1939. Hugo Jaeger—The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock

Warsaw citizens buried their dead in parks and streets after the invasion of Poland, 1939. Hugo Jaeger—The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock

Street scene following the German invasion of Poland, 1939. Hugo Jaeger—The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock

German nationals prepare for repatriation during the invasion of Poland, 1939. Hugo Jaeger—The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock

Polish farmers and peasants flee German military during invasion of their country, 1939. Hugo Jaeger—The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock

Polish women clean captured Polish guns in Modlin Fortress, north of Warsaw, 1939. Hugo Jaeger—The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock

Jewish women and children in Gostynin, Poland, after the German invasion, 1939. Hugo Jaeger—The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock

Polish refugees, Warsaw, 1939. Hugo Jaeger—The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock

Warsaw, 1939. Hugo Jaeger—The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock

Near Modlin Fortress, Poland, 1939. Hugo Jaeger—The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock

Scene in post-invasion Poland, 1939. Hugo Jaeger—The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock

Poles stand beneath monument to Polish patriot, Jan Kilinski, 1939. Hugo Jaeger—The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock

Near Sochaczew during the German invasion of Poland, 1939. Hugo Jaeger—The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock

Near Danzig after the German conquest of Poland, 1939. Hugo Jaeger—The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock

Flea market in post-invasion Warsaw Ghetto, 1940. Hugo Jaeger—The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock

Near Warsaw, fall 1939; sign points to the battle front. Hugo Jaeger—The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock

