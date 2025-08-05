Refugees near Warsaw during the 1939 German invasion of Poland. (Sign reads, ‘Danger Zone — Do Not Proceed.’) Hugo Jaeger—The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock
Burned-out tank, Warsaw, 1939. Hugo Jaeger—The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock
Adolf Hitler (right) prepares to fly to the Polish front, 1939. Hugo Jaeger—The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock
Post-invasion Poland, 1939. Hugo Jaeger—The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock
Unfinished Polish bombers, 1939. Hugo Jaeger—The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock
Near Sochaczew during the German invasion of Poland, 1939. Hugo Jaeger—The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock
Polish soldiers captured by Germans during the invasion of Poland, 1939. Hugo Jaeger—The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock
Polish soldiers and a Red Cross nurse captured during the invasion of Poland, 1939. Hugo Jaeger—The LIFE Picture
Collection/ShutterstockCaptured Polish soldiers, 1939. Hugo Jaeger—The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock
German troops prepare for victory parade after the invasion of Poland, 1939. Hugo Jaeger—The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock
German victory parade in Warsaw after the invasion of Poland, 1939. (Hitler is on platform, arm raised in Nazi salute.) Hugo Jaeger—The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock
Adolf Hitler views victory parade in Warsaw after the German invasion of Poland, 1939. Hugo Jaeger—The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock
Right to left, front row: Adjutant Wilhelm Brueckner, Luftwaffe fighter ace Adolf Galland, Gen. Albert Kesselring and Gen. Johannes Blaskowitz view the victory parade in Warsaw after the German invasion of Poland, 1939. Hugo Jaeger—The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock
Head of the SS Heinrich Himmler (right), one of the chief architects of the Holocaust, speaks with an unidentified officer in Warsaw after German invasion of Poland, 1939. Hugo Jaeger—The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock
Warsaw citizens buried their dead in parks and streets after the invasion of Poland, 1939. Hugo Jaeger—The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock
Warsaw citizens buried their dead in parks and streets after the invasion of Poland, 1939. Hugo Jaeger—The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock
Street scene following the German invasion of Poland, 1939. Hugo Jaeger—The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock
German nationals prepare for repatriation during the invasion of Poland, 1939. Hugo Jaeger—The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock
Polish farmers and peasants flee German military during invasion of their country, 1939. Hugo Jaeger—The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock
Polish women clean captured Polish guns in Modlin Fortress, north of Warsaw, 1939. Hugo Jaeger—The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock
Jewish women and children in Gostynin, Poland, after the German invasion, 1939. Hugo Jaeger—The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock
Polish refugees, Warsaw, 1939. Hugo Jaeger—The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock
Warsaw, 1939. Hugo Jaeger—The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock
Near Modlin Fortress, Poland, 1939. Hugo Jaeger—The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock
Near Modlin Fortress, Poland, 1939. Hugo Jaeger—The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock
Scene in post-invasion Poland, 1939. Hugo Jaeger—The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock
Poles stand beneath monument to Polish patriot, Jan Kilinski, 1939. Hugo Jaeger—The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock
Near Sochaczew during the German invasion of Poland, 1939. Hugo Jaeger—The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock
Near Danzig after the German conquest of Poland, 1939. Hugo Jaeger—The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock
Flea market in post-invasion Warsaw Ghetto, 1940. Hugo Jaeger—The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock
Near Warsaw, fall 1939; sign points to the battle front. Hugo Jaeger—The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock
Found at https://www.life.com/history/world-war-ii-erupts-color-photos-from-the-invasion-of-poland-1939/
