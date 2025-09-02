In early 1943 our division, the 3rd SS Panzer Div. "Totenkopf," was situated around Belgorod to the north of Kharkov.

In the middle of March, I was summoned to the battalion command post. Our commander, SS-Sturmbannführer Max Seela, told me: "You are to report to the divisional HQ at 10:00 tomorrow; there you will receive your papers and will travel toge…