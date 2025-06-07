Ava’s Substack

David Westerlund
1h

Nicely, or shall I say beautifully written with one exception. "Nazi" is a j00 inspired derogatory word for National Socialism.

YES, I have found a few preaching National Socialists that lie about it, to promote their goals like Diane King, Mike Walsh, Harry Cooper to name a few. On the other side, we have those that have backed down to continue with their hTruth like David Irving, David Duke, Germar Rudolf, Mark Weber, Joe Fallisi, that are still heroes. George Lincoln Rockwell never backed down, but he was also murdered because of it. 88&8s,Dave Westerlund

SS Man
26m

I don’t know when this article was written, but it’s spot on today in 2025. The current generation is waking up. We see it every day on social media. Things are not posted en masse with thousands of likes and share/retweets that just a few years ago would have got your account banned. “Fatigue” is a real thing and 16-25 year olds are not ashamed to point it out. Nor are people ashamed of being called a “Nazi” for simply having moderately conservative views. The left did this by over playing their hand. As the saying goes, the pendulum swings both ways, and the further it swings left, the further it swings right.

Now is our time to double down. Now is our time to shine our light. Do not be afraid to tell your family, coworker, neighbor that you are a national socialist. Tell them, and then show them what that actually means. Make them see through your actions and words that everything they have been taught about “Nazis” since the day they were born is a lie. Live your life in such a way that causes people to say “if he is a national socialist, maybe national socialism isn’t so bad”.

Side note, “New Order” is way too close to the Jewish New World Order. We are not a new order, we are the old guard, reborn.

