I am sure you have noticed that most mainstream media outlets refuse to capitalize “White” when referencing White people, but will capitalize Black, Jew, Arab, Asian, Hispanic, etc. This is because White people are considered second-class citizens by those ruling over us. We are facing genocidal conditions, and this is one aspect of the psychological warfare against us, intended to undermine our collective identity, delegitimize us as a racial group, and dehumanize us.

The AP came out in 2020 during America’s “racial reckoning” in the aftermath of the death of “St. George Floyd” by supposed White supremacy and explained why they would continue to deny White people the dignity of having our race capitalized.

While capitalizing the word White might seem insignificant in the grand scheme of things, it is more important than some might realize. The decision to capitalize “White” is more than a stylistic choice; it’s a statement on how racial identities are viewed in our society.

The decision by mainstream media outlets, including the Associated Press (AP), to capitalize “Black” but not “white” when referring to racial or ethnic groups should not be taken lightly. They explicitly state that the capitalization of “Black” reflects an acknowledgment of a shared history, culture, and identity among people of African descent, particularly in the context of the African diaspora. They say that because of Black people’s shared experience of discrimination, “Black” represents more than just a skin color; it’s an identity with deep historical and cultural significance.

Discrimination in language can be subtle yet profound. By not capitalizing “White,” the AP Stylebook is contributing to a narrative where White identity does not warrant the same recognition or respect as other racial identities. This linguistic choice tells the world that White people have a racial identity that is less significant or less culturally rich, which is discriminatory. They are claiming every other racial identity is worthy of recognition, just not White people. This is psychologically and socially damaging to White people.

It is ridiculous to assert White people don’t have a shared history, culture, and identity. Have they not heard of Western civilization? They overlook the diverse cultural backgrounds within what is broadly termed “White,” including various European heritages, each with its own history of migration, integration, and cultural evolution in different parts of the world. Besides, they seem damn sure that White people have shared history, culture, and identity when blaming us for the ills of the world and demanding we atone for our collective sins. We are collectively identified as White when we are forced to the back of the bus for job hiring due to affirmative action and now D.E.I. They know what White identity is when accusing us of having all the “privilege.”

They are refusing to capitalize White not because we do not have a collective identity but because they hate our collective identity and seek to punish us, knocking us down a few pegs.

There’s also an explicit mention that capitalizing “white” could align with practices of White supremacist groups, who they say capitalize “White” to emphasize racial purity or superiority. Media outlets aim to avoid any association with these ideologies. The Columbia Journalism Review mentioned that capitalizing “white” risks following the lead of white supremacists.

Just as they will capitalize every other group except for White people, it is only White people who are not “allowed” by them to have pride in our race and all of our glorious accomplishments throughout the years.

They try to make it seem like we are uniquely evil, and that is why we must be denied an identity and not be allowed to have pride in our people. One could write for hours about how very few White people actually owned slaves, how the trans-Atlantic slave trade was primarily a jewish operation, how White people have been enslaved by Moors, Barbary pirates, Ottomans, Mongols, and others throughout history, and how many people benefitted greatly from being “colonized” by White people, but none of it should matter. White people today do not deserve to be collectively punished for the supposed sins of our ancestors. As an aside, did you know collective punishment is a war crime under the Geneva Convention?

White people are being invaded by the third world right now, and they need us to be demoralized so that we do not resist our own genocide. This is why we must take back control of our language. This includes capitalizing White, but it also means refusing to use euphemisms. They’re not “migrants” – they’re invaders. It’s not “diversity” – it’s White genocide. We also need to use their own language against them. When Brits are resisting the invasion of their land, they need to remind everyone that they are “indigenous” Brits. When White people are passed over for being hired or promoted, call it what it legally is – racial discrimination. Words have power, and we must use them effectively.

By capitalizing “White,” we recognize it as a distinct racial identity, just as “Black” or “Asian” are recognized. We are not merely seeking linguistic equality through this act of capitalization but demanding not to be diminished and dehumanized. We are addressing and rectifying a subtle yet pervasive form of racial discrimination through language. We are demanding recognition and respect. We are fighting for our Civil Rights!

We should always frame the situation in a way that gives us the moral high ground. This is the best position from which to defend ourselves and attack our enemies.

