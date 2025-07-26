Why Hitler Struck Against the Soviet Union in 1941

Share this postAva’s SubstackWhy Hitler Struck Against the Soviet Union in 1941Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript2Share this postAva’s SubstackWhy Hitler Struck Against the Soviet Union in 1941Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreWhy Hitler Struck Against the Soviet Union in 1941Ava WolfeJul 26, 20252Share this postAva’s SubstackWhy Hitler Struck Against the Soviet Union in 1941Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareTranscriptThis video was created by Mark Weber.Ava’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeShareLeave a commentDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksShare this postAva’s SubstackWhy Hitler Struck Against the Soviet Union in 1941Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreAva’s SubstackSubscribeAuthorsAva WolfeRecent PostsWagner and Hitler 2 enlightened beings3 mins ago • Ava WolfeLetters to HitlerJul 25 • Ava WolfeDr. William Luther Pierce - KatynJul 19 • Ava WolfeKristallnacht The Night of Broken GlassJul 19 • Ava WolfeOn the Accusation that Hitler created israelJul 11 • Ava WolfeThe Complete Life of Leon DegrelleJul 10 • Ava WolfeAdolf Hitler - Our IdealJul 10 • Ava Wolfe
Share this post