The source: I take the text from Joseph Goebbels, Der Angriff. Aufsätze aus der Kampfzeit

(Munich: Zentralverlag der NSDAP., 1935), pp. 71-73.

We are an anti-parliamentarian party that for good reasons rejects the Weimar constitution and its republican institutions. We oppose a fake democracy that treats the intelligent and the foolish, the industrious an…