Why Did So Many Scandinavians Volunteer For Germany In WW2

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript197Why Did So Many Scandinavians Volunteer For Germany In WW2Ava WolfeMar 25, 2026197ShareTranscriptThis video is by Zoomer Historian. You can find him here on substack Zoomer Historian and on X.Ava’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeShareLeave a commentDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksAva’s SubstackSubscribeAuthorsAva WolfeRecent PostsThe Italian Invasion of Greece 1940Mar 19 • Ava WolfeChelmo Camp Gas VanMar 17 • Ava WolfeThe Rudolf Hess Peace Mission 1941 The TruthMar 13 • Ava WolfeEye Heart Mengele Part 3Mar 11 • Ava WolfeThe Italian Invasion of France - 1940Mar 9 • Ava WolfeHolocaust Debate - Jim Rizoli vs Matthew Cockerill, (Germany), July 17, 2022Mar 5 • Ava WolfeWhy did Germany invade the Soviet Union The Truth of Operation BarbarossaMar 3 • Ava Wolfe