Why Did Germany Fight Till The End In World War 2

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript1675Why Did Germany Fight Till The End In World War 2Ava WolfeMay 06, 20261675ShareTranscriptThis video is by Zoomer Historian. You can find him here on substack Zoomer Historian and on X.Ava’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeShareLeave a commentDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksAva’s SubstackSubscribeAuthorsAva WolfeRecent PostsDEBUNKED - UNIT 731 May 5 • Ava WolfeInterview with Rochus Misch – The last bodyguard of Hitler, and people related to him.May 1 • Ava WolfeThe Genocide of Russia's Old BelieversApr 29 • Ava WolfeTesting a Gas Chamber with Zyklon BApr 27 • Ava WolfeThe Lebensraum MythApr 22 • Ava WolfeAn interview with German Luftwaffe Ace Adolf GallandApr 16 • Ava WolfeDr. William Pierce - Time To Water The tree of liberty Apr 15 • Ava Wolfe