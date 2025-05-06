Julius Streicher was born on February 12, 1885, in Fleinhausen, Germany, Julius Streicher was the ninth child of a Roman Catholic school teacher. He worshiped his mother, who he later called, „the fortress of my childhood.“ At the age of 13, he entered a training institute to become a teacher. After a five- year course, Streicher began teaching elementary school children in January, 1904. By 1912, he joined the Democratic Party and addressed their meetings in Nuremberg. He was a gifted orator and quickly became very popular, receiving warm applause wherever he spoke.In 1913, Streicher married Kunigunde Roth. Lothar, their first son, was born in 1915. He would later write for Der Sturmer. A second son, Elmar followed in 1918.