“Light” by Fidus
1,338 words
Slovak translation here; French translation here
Today in the United States and most of the White world, as soon as a White child is old enough to understand language, he is told that he should feel guilt for the crimes of his ancestors. Guilt for finding, conquering, enslaving, and killing off non-Whites around the globe . . .…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Ava’s Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.