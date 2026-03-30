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SimSceptic's avatar
SimSceptic
9h

Thank you Ava, Monika and Hertha for this open letter. Of course all we hear is the wall to wall propaganda about WW2 where any atrocity against Germans (such as also in Bromberg etc) or any unjust treatment of Germany such as Versailles or the firebombing of German cities is ignored or downplayed. The propaganda about ww2 seems to be increasing if anything. Probably because the entire western/ US world order is based on this myth- actually just lies and if this myth bursts the whole edifice crumbles. It is why bursting the myth of ww2 is so important. Thank you again. And a couple of good generalist books on this topic are The Myth of Germany Villainy and Iron Curtain Over America.

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Dr William von Peters's avatar
Dr William von Peters
3h

For an account of this tragedy by a Catholic priest read: "Europe in Ruins" The Result of the Allied Crusade" by Fr. Emmanuel Reichengerger:

https://www.lulu.com/shop/fr-emmanuel-reichenberger-and-dr-william-von-peters/europe-in-ruins/paperback/product-p6jkv79.html?q=Reichenberger&page=1&pageSize=4

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