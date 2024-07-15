When Hitler Speaks
by Joseph Goebbels
The source: “Wenn Hitler spricht,” Der Angriff. Aufsätze aus der Kampfzeit (Munich: Zentralverlag der NSDAP., 1935), pp. 217-218. The illustration is the book’s dust jacket.
The nature of genius is to envision what is great and necessary, whereas talent can only recognize it. The genius usually develops a fundamental creative thought and transforms it in…
