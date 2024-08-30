Only one man and idea has inspired the West in the last hundred years.

And that is Hitler.

We believe in him more than anyone else. He is the yardstick from which all value and action proceeds. But right now that valuation is in a negative and oppositional mode. We believe that we should be doing the opposite of what he wanted in all aspects of life. In fact, we have spent the last 80 years patting ourselves on the back for prosecuting an earth-shaking Holy War against him and his people. We killed millions, burned whole cities full of women and children, and we are proud of it. In our world today, the worst thing you can do is stick up for the real heroes and victims of that war. That’s who we are now. Identifying as a “Nazi” is no small thing, even though it’s made light of online. It’s the one group that it’s ok to kill even amid all the hypocritical humanitarian pacifist talk.

The real truth is that there is no coming back from this for our current civilization. At no point will the educated classes accept that Hitler was right, which is the only spiritual basis for any renewed racial self-assertion. This means, among other things, that the invaders will not be going home, and thus there will be no social renewal on the horizon.

The End of History didn’t begin in the 1990s after the Cold War ended. It began in 1945, when we foreclosed—for the time being—on the possibility of a new living future for ourselves. Our “stuck culture” was apparent long before the 21st century to those who knew what to look for.

And the West has been living in retirement since then. The Cold War and War on Terror were just spooks—phantoms that were conjured by the Jewish media as a means of taking our money and constructing our own prison cell. We mapped the globe, conquered all external enemies, secured mass prosperity for ourselves, and finally allowed ourselves to be convinced that there was really nothing left to do. And thus our spirit died.

The West has no idea what it’s supposed to do next. The is no next step in the development of Liberalism except total global anarchy. Which, of course, may happen on its own accord due environmental and energy limitations.

But one thing has bothered us the whole time: Hitler

The last thought feeling of our Western Christian civilization will always be, as it dies its final death is: what if Hitler was right?

The greatest war in human history is destined to become a new Mythos. We know what one version of that Mythos entails. We are about to find out what the other version is like. As Rockwell said, once the White man grows tired of the Jewish hot-house he finds himself in, he will know where to look.

The further we move into this post-historical era, the more distant becomes any real attachment or memory of the old Western civilization. And as this happens the only thing that will feel like it matters or is relevant will be Hitler.

In the end, there will be only two visions: the present reality of what the West became, and what Hitler dreamed for us. That will be the memory for centuries to come, and in time, his vision will win out and be the foundation for a renewed Aryan culture.

Found at https://volkish.org/2024/01/02/what-if-he-was-right/

