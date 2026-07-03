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Frank Castle's avatar
Frank Castle
4h

"Modern warfare is particularly effective in the sense of counter- selection. Men of good physical and spiritual health are almost exclusively called up, so that only those with a valuable hereditary heritage fall in the war. The battlefields thus swallow up the blood of the best sons of the people ..."

wow

a brutal reality

kill off the best men, leaving weak genetics to create Idiocracy

what could have been ...

"The worst genocide in history, arguably, is the genocide of the Europeans in World War 2"

people can say what they want, but both unnecessary 'world wars' (& WWII was dependent on WWI) involved judeo-owned, dissipated, narcissist churchill and the destructive, genocidal power of both wars required my government, under two demokrat presidents, both surrounded by jews, to traitorously deceive, via false flags, America and its strong males into wars that only benefited world jewry & globalist elites

http://www.wearswar.com/2018/12/24/expanded-wearswar-review-of-joseph-w-benderskys-book-the-jewish-threat-the-irony-of-declassified-u-s-intelligence-dossiers-antisemitism-in-the-military/#_ednref9

and the fictional WWII narrative, including the holohoax, was created to allow jewry, its communism, & the elites to continue the destruction of the White West

happy 250th? No ... not after realizing what the Founders intended America to be, inverted almost immediately by tyrant lincoln, who got what he deserved, and who was surrounded by marxist German Forty-Eighters (jewish? still to be researched)

it's best stated by men that were there

WW2 Vet Regrets Everything...

https://youtu.be/Luj7xQyNRe4

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Bard Joseph's avatar
Bard Joseph
10h

No longer believe in evolution created by the Bank of England to reinforce blood lines

through Darwin, a useful tool of control.

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