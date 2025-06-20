Wernher Magnus Maximilian Freiherr von Braun was the greatest scientific genius of the 20th Century. Yet he is arguably the most unacknowledged and undervalued of them all.

The reasons for that, as even a cursory search reveals, are disingenuous if not rancorous, and are perpetrated at the behest of the 110-times-rejected people.* Whereas the scientific “geniuses” of said people have done nothing but offer the World murder by atomic weaponry and gender dysphoria-dystopia and the talmudic abstracts of quantum theory; Freiherr von Braun obtained dynamic engineering goals which led the Aryan to fatefully venture into the Cosmos.

This Teutonic visionary designed the most significant rocketry ever for Mankind, from the V2 to the Saturn V, for purposes ranging from military to exploratory. The many prestigious titles earned over his lifetime included Sturmbannführer in the Schutzstaffel; Planning Administrator for the National Aeronautics & Space Administration; and Engineering & Development Vice President for Fairchild Industries. His work helped the German Realm fight against the British Empire; helped the American Republic protect itself from the Soviet Union while also reaching the Moon; and helped envision even further goals for Humanity like reaching Mars.

His leadership and talent — along with his advisement of the Fuhrer-admiring President Kennedy and some positive propagandistic help from the Frau-Riefenstahl-admiring Mister Disney — eventually led to the crowning achievement of the highly successful Project Apollo for the United States of America. If Commander Armstrong was the Thor of NASA, then Freiherr von Braun was its Wotan.

He was a family man, a politically-complex engineer, a German-American who did his best to navigate betwixt patriotic duty and faustian aspiration amid the vagaries of Fortune and the probabilities of History. There is so much more that could be said, yet that must be left to the reader to seek and find on his own, amid the many canards and slanders and mischaracterisations that this man has suffered for decades, to discover the truth of his dignity and nobility and luminosity.

Thus, to conclude, we may note that upon his gravestone are these words — unfortunately from the Hebrews’ cribbings from other peoples called the Psalms, but an idea to which the White pagan or Cosmotheist will probably not take exception: “The heavens declare the glory of God; and the firmament sheweth his handywork.” However, it might better be said that when Freiherr von Braun showed his own handiwork across the heavens, he thereby declared the godly glory of Man.

