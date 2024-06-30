Paul Jamin, “Brenn and his Share of the Spoils,” 1893

Translated by Michael O'Meara

Here’s the question: “Are we living in 370 AD, 40 years before Alaric sacked Rome?,” or: “Are we living in 270 AD, just before the drastic redressment of the Illyrian emperors, who staved off catastrophe to prolong the empire’s life …