We’re Living the End of the Roman Empire
Paul Jamin, “Brenn and his Share of the Spoils,” 1893
1,683 words
Translated by Michael O’Meara
Translations: German, Spanish
Here’s the question: “Are we living in 370 AD, 40 years before Alaric sacked Rome?,” or: “Are we living in 270 AD, just before the drastic redressment of the Illyrian emperors, who staved off catastrophe to prolong the empire’s life …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Ava’s Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.