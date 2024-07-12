We Do we Oppose the Jews?
by Joseph Goebbels
The source: “Warum sind wir Judengegner?” Der Angriff. Aufsätze aus der Kampfzeit (Munich: Zentralverlag der NSDAP., 1935), pp. 329-331. The illustration is the book’s dust jacket.
We oppose the Jews because we are defenders of the freedom of the German people. The Jew is the cause and beneficiary of our slavery. He has misused the social misery of the b…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Ava’s Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.