As long as the lie remains in our hearts, it will not be possible to build a better world. (Michele Camposeo)

THE ROOTS OF the “Hitler-Controlled-Opposition” myth go back to the 1920s and 1930s in the circles of Hitler’s political rivals, namely the German and Soviet Communist parties, the leftists of the West, and the hard left faction of the National Socialist German Worker’s Party (NSDAP).[1] The intention was obviously to prevent Hitler and the NSDAP from being elected. So, Hitler sued the leftist newspaper Berlin Vorwaerts that was defaming him with slogans such as “Hitler Got Jewish and Ford Money,” and won his libel case for which he was ironically awarded 6 million marks.[2]

Since then, many other myths about Hitler and how and why he came to power were created for different reasons.

Here are a few of the most famous of these straw man fallacies:

Hitler was a crypto-Jew and a Freemason Zionist, an “Illuminist” put in place by the Rothschild clan in order to destroy Germany and prepare for the Jewish takeover of the world and the foundation of the state of Israel.[3]

Zionists put Hitler in power and “ordered him to create a Holocaust. They did this to atone for their sins to their god, to create an incentive for Jews to move to Palestine, and to create a pretext for “genociding” the Palestinians and stealing their land.”[4]

“Nazis who did not lose the war” and are now in power in the US and in the West [!], are trying to bring a form of National Socialism to America and the world, creating in essence a new Empire or “Fourth Reich.”[5]

Hitler was a puppet specifically put in power to start WW2 in order to enrich the American and German capitalist bankers and corporations that financed him.[6]

Intentionally or not, these myths discredit Hitler and his extraordinary achievements[7] by portraying him as a traitor to his nation, an unscrupulous warmonger, a psychopath who couldn’t care less about his people and the effects of the war he triggered for sickly reasons. Nobody comes close to this Darth Vader of humanity except Putin.

In reality, Hitler never had such imperialistic ambitions. Moreover, Hitler had the support of the vast majority of his people after raising his nation from starvation and the gutter. Moreover, Hitler was neither Jewish nor Jewish-controlled,[8] had both his testicles, was not a homosexual or a pedophile, and resisted war to the very end.[9] He was in fact considered by most honest and level-headed people to be the greatest statesman of his time.[10)

So, what role do the above myths play in today’s politics? These false accusations are used to confuse and lead the public astray. The protagonists of political or rabbinic Judaism, aka globalism and Zionism, are the ones who are actually attempting with their non-Jewish vassals, by various subversions, to take control of the world and enslave humanity.

And they are not doing this for religious or spiritual reasons. As Yale Professor Henry Ashby Turner (1932-2008) stated in his stupendously well-referenced book German Big Business and the Rise of Hitler, whose conclusions are now accepted by nearly all specialists in the field,[11]

One of the most basic premises of the professional study of history is that events are not directly caused by abstract concepts, whether those be “the hand of God,” “manifest destiny,” or “monopoly capital.” The concrete events of history occur because of the actions of human beings, who often carry out their will, to be sure, through institutions of their own creation. Unless this proximation form of causation can be convincingly demonstrated, the invocation of more remote levels of causation remains empty speculation, bereft of any foundation in the realities of history.[12]

So, if it’s not a spiritual or a religious war, what is it? Well, this is in fact a racial war that doesn’t say its name, a war in which our enemy uses religion and other tricks to fool competitors and to mobilize his supporters of all denominations. Hitler was well aware of this cryptic Darwinism:

One of the most ingenious ruses ever devised was to sail the ship of the Jewish state under the flag of religion, and thus secure the tolerance that Aryans are always ready to grant to different religious beliefs. But the Mosaic Law is nothing other than the doctrine of the preservation of the Jewish race [and its progress towards world domination].[13]

Furthermore, this is not about a social class struggle either as Karl Marx would have it and more recently, Warren Buffet.[14] The richest people on earth are indeed at the helm of this war on humanity, but most of them, with a few exceptions such as Warren Buffet and the Rockefellers, are Jewish.[15] According to revolutionary socialist, Mikhail Bakunin (1814-1876),

Marx completely ignores a most important element in the history of humanity, that is, the temperament and particular character of each “race” and each people, a temperament and character which are themselves the natural product of a multitude of [genetic], ethnological, climatological, economic, and historic causes, but which exercise, even apart from and independent of the economic condition, a considerable influence on its doctrines and even on the development of its economic forces.[16]

Forget the Benjamins. Money is a means to an end just like “liberalism,” “human rights,” and “democracy.” It’s all about race, and nothing but race. The greatest proponent of Zionism, much more important than Theodore Herzl, was Max Nordau, who was also one of the founding fathers of nineteenth-century European racialism.

No one today in our well-meaning society where racial reality is staunchly denied would be allowed to admit that racialm and not social or religious, considerations are the Jews’ main motive for waging war on humanity. But truth be told, Benjamin Disraeli (1804-1881), the Jewish prime minister during the reign of Queen Victoria from 1874 to 1880, was right:

No one must lightly dismiss the question of race. It is the key to world history, and it is precisely for this reason that written history so often lacks clarity — it is written by people who do not understand [or do not want to understand] the race question and what belongs to it.[17]

Thus, you cannot understand globalism or Zionism or the war against us if the racial factor is excluded. Race is real,[18][19] competition between races and individuals is a basic instinct — it’s survival of the fittest — and Jews are exceptionally good at this game. Not because they are more intelligent but because they are better organized and have a higher degree of racial solidarity (hyperethnocentrism). As Wilmot Robertson explains in his book The Dispossessed majority, one of the best contemporary American underground bestsellers ever published,

The truth seems to be that any organized minority with a given amount of intelligence can obtain supremacy over a disorganized majority of equal intelligence. A race-conscious population group is far more effective and successful than in most forms of endeavor than a race-unconscious population group…. To put it in a different perspective, Jewish power may derive as much or more from majority weakness and disorganization as from Jewish strength.[20]

As a minority, always on the defensive, Jews developed by natural selection effective competitive and survival skills. Lacking in brute force, they learned early on that, as a minority, using money and deception as a group evolutionary survival strategy was the best way not only to protect themselves, but to achieve their hegemonic goals by weakening and destabilizing the majority. The Israeli Mossad’s motto “By way of deception thou shalt do war” is in fact the motto of the Jewish race writ large.

Former California State professor Kevin MacDonald’s trilogy on Jews is a must read for anyone wanting to understand the racial forces at play.[21]

How the racial factor works out in real life is clearly visible in Israel where racial nationalism is the favored form of statehood. This is described in my article “We love You Ayelet Shaked; or, Racial-Nationalism in Israel and Diversity for Everyone Else.”

Reality Behind the Myths

After this small digression on race, let’s get back to the main subject of this article: the financing of National Socialism. As conclusively shown by Henry Ashby Turner, big American or German banks and corporations such as J.P. Morgan, I.G. Farben, Flick, Krupp, and Siemens did not, on the whole, support Hitler and his political rise to power:

If the role of big business in the disintegration of the Republic has been exaggerated, such is even more true of its role in the rise of Hitler. While a significant part of the business community contributed materially — if less than wholly voluntarily — to the consolidation of Hitler’s regime after he had become chancellor, he and his party had previously received relatively little support from that quarter. The early growth of the NSDAP took place without any significant aid from the circles of large-scale enterprise.[22]

Big firms and organizations, notes Turner, bestowed the bulk of their funding upon Hitler’s opponents, the bourgeois parties who supported President Hindenburg, the hard-left faction of the National Socialist Party itself, and the Jewish-led German Communist Party.[23]

Who then Financed Hitler and the National Socialist Rise to Power?

Emil Kirdof and Fritz Thyssen were the only German captains of big industry who supported the NSDAP. Most of the party’s money came from the German masses. The American writer on economics and business, Peter Drucker, who agrees with Turner, is quoted as follows by journalist Ivor Benson:

The really decisive backing came from sections of the lower middle classes, the farmers and working class, who were hardest hit; as far as the Nazi Party is concerned, there is good reason to believe that at least three quarters of its funds, even after 1930, came from the weekly dues and from the entrance fees to the mass meetings from which members of the upper classes were always conspicuously absent.[24]

In the final analysis, Hitler was an honest man who wanted the best for his people.

* * *

Source: based on an article by Pierre Simon; White Biocentrism

Found at https://nationalvanguard.org/2024/05/was-hitler-controlled-opposition/

