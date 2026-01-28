By Karl Radl

Sometimes I get accusations that Adolf Hitler was a ‘British agent’ in my mentions; there has never been to my knowledge a proper exposition of this claim other than largely unsourced claims to that effect but which seem to be variant of the ‘Adolf Hitler was an Illuminati agent’ narrative that was first pioneered by the – quite frankly mentally ill – former Canadian naval officer William Guy Carr who also tried to remove the jews from the Protocols of Zion and make it a ‘conspiracy to cause the Holocaust’ by the Illuminati. (1)

I will come back to the ‘Adolf Hitler was an Illuminati agent’ claim in a separate article as that has been championed fairly extensively by the jewish former academic Henry Makow, but for now let’s focus on the claim that Adolf Hitler was ‘recruited by British intelligence’ and was a British intelligence asset from some point in his life.

Now in terms of the ‘when’ Hitler could have become an ‘asset of British intelligence’ the only time we can reasonably suggest this could have happened would be on the alleged visit to the city of Liverpool in England by Hitler during November 1912 and April 1913 that is made on the basis of the claims of his sister-in-law Bridget Elizabeth Hitler and nephew Patrick Hitler allegedly in 1939 but more likely in 1976 as I have explained in a separate article. (2)

The truth is that we know Hitler was in Vienna during the so-called ‘Missing Year’ according to police registration records – which Hitler had to attend personally to periodically validate – and his Vienna years friend and fellow Austrian artist Reinhold Hanisch. (3)

Indeed the ‘visit to England’ is fanciful at best as Brigitte Hamann explains:

‘Hitler’s British sister-in-law Bridget Hitler made up an even more spectacular story: she claimed that Hitler, “a shabby young man,” had been in Liverpool between November 1912 and April 1913, and had lived off her, her husband Alois, and their son Patrick, who was born in 1911. However, the painstakingly kept registration records in Vienna alone prove that this trip never took place.’ (4)

This then removes the idea of the ‘trip to England’ during Hitler’s ‘Missing Year’ from reasonable contention, but what about the reference to it by the wartime head of ‘British Security Co-Ordination’ (hereafter BSC) – part of British intelligence – William Stephenson?

The problem with this is that the source of this claim isn’t actually William Stephenson – the wartime head of BSC – but rather a Canadian writer named William Stevenson – no relation of his subject – and it is merely Stevenson’s claim this is based on not Stephenson’s testimony and the book it is contained has been repeatedly challenged as extremely factually inaccurate. (5)

Stevenson writes as follows:

‘Hitler’s little-known sojourn in England between November 1912 and April 1913 is authenticated by BSC documents and an unpublished account by Bridget Elizabeth Hitler, “My Brother-in-law Adolf.” Hitler’s brother Alois married the actress Bridget Elizabeth Dowling in London in 1910. They lived at 120 Upper Stanhope Street, Texteth Park, Liverpool, and ran a small restaurant nearby. When the son of Alois, moved to New York in 1940, he disclosed details of the Liverpool period, taken from his mother’s diaries and letters, before himself adopting another name. He was known to BSC as PEARL. His usefulness as a source of information on the Fuhrer was limited, but as a link with Hitler’s brief life in England, he added a curious footnote to history. BSC records suggests that Adolf Hitler spent much of his time watching the flow of sea traffic through Liverpool to the four corners of the British Empire, undoubtedly impressed by this evidence of maritime power.’ (6)

The problem with this is that firstly Stevenson is clearly referring to the ‘BSC documents’ being from Patrick Hitler – thus his logic is circular – as I’ve previously explained (7) and secondly taking these undescribed ‘BSC documents’ as evidence of anything specific is fundamentally based on a lack of knowledge about what BSC was.

In that it was a British black propaganda operation that operated out of New York City, and which was responsible for manufacturing and planting false propaganda stories and claims in American newspapers and media outlets to portray the Axis powers negatively and to push for American entry in the Second World War. (8)

Possibly its most famous propaganda coup was the fake ‘Secret Map’ ‘intercepted by British intelligence’ that was cited in President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s Navy Day speech on 27th October 1941 as an example of ‘Nazi plans to invade America’. (9)

The problem is pretty obvious in that BSC wasn’t just ‘British intelligence’ as proponents like to claim, but rather it was a propaganda arm and them having records of the alleged ‘visit to England’ is not evidence of anything other than their interest in the story as a potential source of/inspiration for anti-Hitler propaganda much like how their sister organization the ‘Political Warfare Executive’ operated in Britain itself. (10)

BSC didn’t run agents, and it certainly wasn’t likely to be told who the British Secret Intelligence Service (SIS aka MI6) were running as intelligence assets let alone before the First World War!

Therefore, Stevenson’s note is not only not evidence of Hitler ‘being a British intelligence agent’ but rather is evidence against such a conclusion.

Also think about the claim logically for a moment; let’s say Hitler was recruited by British intelligence.

Why would they recruit Hitler specifically?

During his Vienna years – the likeliest time for Hitler to have been ‘recruited’ – Hitler was to frank an unemployed occasionally homeless bum-cum-postcard artist from provincial Austria operating out of Vienna’s main railway station selling whatever he could to make enough money to feed himself and put a roof over his head every night.

What possible purpose could there have been in recruiting a young man like Hitler was at the time?

The idea that they would have ‘known’ or ‘managed’ Hitler’s rise to power is frankly ludicrous and positions British intelligence in God’s stead as an almost omnipresent organization which it clearly is not.

Any other time for ‘Hitler being recruited by British intelligence’ makes almost zero sense as Hitler was never captured by British forces in the First World War, worked for German intelligence between the end of the First World War and his entry into the German Workers Party (the DAP) before it became the NSDAP a year later and then he spent the remainder of his life as a man in the political spotlight.

Thus we can see that Hitler could not have been a British intelligence agent!

References

Found at https://www.renegadetribune.com/was-adolf-hitler-a-british-agent/

