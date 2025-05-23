Ava’s Substack

The proof that Hitler meant these words is in the fact that when he invaded France, which only occurred AFTER England declared war, in that Germany didn’t invade all of France. While he replaced the government with a pro-German government, he left the south of France in-occupied. He left the navy intact but didn’t use it. Like Poland, his actions were two-fold; take back land that historically belonged to Germany and create a buffer between enemy states and Germany. Had the allies ceased their aggression, I have no doubt Hitler would have pulled his troops from France and returned them to a sovereign nation, so long as they were friendly towards Germany.

