Vignettes from ‘Stalin’s War of Extermination,’ part 1
Introduced and with an Afterword by Wolf Stoner National Vanguard Russian correspondent
Introduction
THIS YEAR Putin’s Russia intends to celebrate 80th anniversary of the Soviet victory in World War 2 on grand scale. The preparations have already started, months before the event.
The Soviet Union built its identity around the October Revolution of 1917 and the subsequent Civil War — and Soviet participation in World War 2, which they named “…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Ava’s Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.