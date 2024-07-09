Ava’s Substack

Ava’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anna Cordelia's avatar
Anna Cordelia
Jul 10, 2024

Wow. I had a hard time reading this with a straight face. I was just about rolling around on the ground with laughter. How much more ridiculous can the Left get?

Great photo of the marchers in Sweden. Lovely to see all those good-looking young men defending their own.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Darkstar's avatar
Darkstar
Jul 10, 2024Edited

The US may not have much say anymore. Right now the only voice being heard is that of the Neo-Liberal movement.

And the voice of NATO.

According to RT ,Oberon proved that to be true by visiting Russia.

To thank Oberan,NATO threatened to censor him.

How Marvelously Democratic .

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Ava Wolfe · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture