Paula Hitler (also known as Paula Wolff 21 January 1896 – 1 June 1960) was the younger sister of Adolf Hitler and the last child of Alois Hitler Sr. and his third wife, Klara Pölzl, as well as the sister-in-law of Eva Braun.

She was arrested by US intelligence officers in May 1945 and debriefed later that year.

HEADQUARTERS 101ST AIRBORNE DIVISION

101ST CIC DETACHMENT

APO 472, U.S. Army

12 July 1945

MEMORANDUM FOR THE OFFICER IN CHARGE

Subject: Interrogation of Frau Paula WOLFF (Frl. Paula HITLER).

I was born at the estate of my father in HARTFIELD, AUSTRIA, in 1896. My father was 60 years old at the time of my birth. He died when I was 6. I know nothing about my father’s family. My brother and I spent little of our time together, as he was 7 years older. He attended the Realschule in STYRIA and spent only his vacations at home. The death of my mother left a deep impression on Adolf and myself. We were both very much attached to her. Our mother died in 1907 and Adolf never returned home after that.

Since I was so much younger than my brother, he never considered me a playmate. He played a leading role among his early companions. His favorite game was cops and robbers, and that sort of thing. He had a lot of companions. I could not say what took place in their games, as I was never present. Adolf as a child always came home too late. He got a spanking every night for not coming home on time.

After my brother finished school he went to VIENNA. He wanted to go to the Academy and become a painter, but nothing came of it. My mother was very sick at the time. She was very attached to Adolf and wanted him to stay home. That’s why he stayed. He left the house after her death in 1907. I never saw him from 1908 until 1921. I have no idea what he did at this time. I did not even know if he was still alive.

He first visited me in 1921. I told him that it would have been much easier for me if I had had a brother. He said: ‘I had nothing myself How could I have helped you? I did not let you know about myself because I could not have helped you.’ Since my father was an official we received a pension of 50 kronen. This should have been divided between Adolf and myself I could have done nothing with 25 Kronen. My guardian knew that Adolf supported himself in VIENNA as a laborer. Adolf was interviewed and renounced his half in my favor. Since I attended the Higher Girls’ School the money came in handy. I wrote him a letter in 1910 or 1911, but he never answered.

I never had any particular artistic interestz [sic]. I could draw rather well and learned easily. My brother was very good in some subjects, and very weak in others. He was the weakest in mathematics and, as far as I can remember, physics, also. His failure in mathematics worried my mother. He loved music. He preferred WAGNER even then. WAGNER was always his favorite.

My brother came to VIENNA in 1921 for the express purpose of seeing me. I did not recognize him at first when he walked into the house. I was so surprised that I could only stare at him. It was as if a brother had fallen from heaven. I was already used to being alone in this world. He was very charming at the time. What made the biggest impression on me was the fact that he went shopping with me. Every woman loves to shop.

I did not see him regularily [sic]. About a year later he visited me again. We went to our parents’ grave near LINZ. He wanted to go there. Then we separated, he going on to MUNICH, and I to LINZ. I visited him in MUNICH in 1923. This was before 9 Nov. He still looked the same to me. His political activities had not changed him. The next time I saw him was in the Dirsch Strasse in MUNICH. The only person that I met among his political friends was SCHWARZ, treasurer of the party. The next time I saw him was on the Nuremburg Party Day. This was the first time that he invited me to a Party Day. I received my tickets like any other person.

(At this point the interrogator said: ‘We found some of your brother’s letters to you. They are very short. A lady who worked with him once said that he had absolutely no family sense.’) There is something to that. I think he inherited that from our father. He did not care for our relatives either. Only the relatives on our mother’s side were close to us. The SCHMIEDs and the KOPPENSTEINs are our dear relatives, especially a cousin SCHMIED who married a KOPPENSTEIN. I knew no one of my father’s family. My sister ANGELA and I often said: ‘Father must have had some relatives, but we don’t even know them.’ I myself have a family sense. I like my relatives from the WALDVIERTEL, the SCHMIEDs and the KOPPENSTEINs. I usually wrote my brother a birthday letter, and then he wrote a short note, and sent a package. This would contain Spanish ham, flour, sugar, or something like that that had been given to him for his birthday.

I did not see my half-sister Mrs. Angela HAMITZSCH very often. She lived in DRESDEN. She had her husband and children and was happily married. I spent the last few days before the arrival of the Americans with her, as she was also in the Berchtesgadener Hof.

During the Party Day in NUREMBURG my brother received me in his hotel, the Deutscher Hof He wrote me very rarely, as he was ‘writing lazy.’ He wrote only a few words, and only once a year.

From 1929 on I saw him once a year until 1941. We met once in MUNICH, once in BERLIN, and once in VIENNA. I met him in VIENNA after 1938. His rapid rise in the world worried me. I must honestly confess that I would have preferred it if he had followed his original ambition and become an architect. (The interrogator interrupted to say that this was the most classical statement that she would ever say.) It would have saved the world a lot of worries.

My brother did not live on a special diet in his youth. Our mother would never have permitted that. He never cared much about meat. I suppose that he later became a vegetarian because of a stomach ailment.

The first time that my brother suggested my changing my name was at the Olympic games in GARMISCH. He wanted me to live under the name of ‘WOLFF’, and maintain the strictest incognito. That was sufficient for me. From then on I kept this name. I added the ‘Mrs.’ as I thought that less conspicuous. I was ordered to remain incognito also when I was moved from my home in AUSTRIA to the Berchtesgadener Hof.

I lost my job in a Viennese insurance company in 1930 when it became known who my brother was. From that time until the Anschluss he gave me a monthly pension of 250 schillings. After the Anschluss he gave me 500 marks a month.

In 1940 I went to BERLIN to see my brother. I was never under the observation of the Sicherheitsdienst. I could always move about freely. The criminal police once came to check on all the guests when I lived in a hotel in MUNICH during MUSSOLINI’s visit. Even they did not know who ‘Frau WOLFF’ was.

I am a Catholic, and the church is my biggest outside interest. My brother was also Catholic, and I don’t believe that he ever left the church. I don’t know for sure.

For the last few years I was employed as a typist in a hospital. My brother knew about it. He fully agreed that I should employ myself I had to give it up later on as it was too much for my health.

My coming to BERCHTESGADEN was very strange. I was in my house in Lower AUSTRIA between VIENNA and LINZ. I wanted to remain at home. It is very important that someone keep the vegetable garden in order, and see that everything thrives. One morning in the middle of April of this year a passenger car stood before the door. A driver entered the house and told me that he had the task of bringing me to the OBERSALZBERG. We were supposed to leave in 2 hours. I was amazed, since I had made no preparations. I said that under no circumstances could I leave in 2 hours. Then we agreed to drive away the next morning. I don’t know who the driver was. I think the car was a Mercedes. There was also a second driver in the car. (The interrogator, who believes that the trip was arranged by Martin BORMANN, and that Miss HITLER was in grave danger of being killed, then asked: ‘That was done by Martin BORMANN?’). I don’t know about that. I knew BORMANN only slightly. When we were halfway to BERCHTESGADEN the driver said to me that they hadn’t reckoned on my coming along. I said: ‘Why didn’t you tell me that before? Then I wouldn’t have come along.’ The driver was not armed, and I’ve forgotten how he looked.

I saw Eva Braun only once. That was in 1934 in NUREMBURG! My brother never discussed the subject with me. I have never visited my brother’s place on the OBERSALZBERG, either with him or now that the Americans are here. I was never invited.

When I arrived at the Dietrich Eckart Hütte, where Färbe of the Berchtesgadener Hof put me, no one knew who I was. I took my meals in my room, and didn’t talk to the people. I knew no one there. At present we are leaming English. I still have to go over my vocabulary for today. I studied English at school, but have unfortunately forgotten most of it.

The personal fate of my brother affected me very much. He was still my brother, no matter what happened. His end brought unspeakable sorrow to me, as his sister. (At this point Miss HITLER burst into tears, and the interrogation was ended.

