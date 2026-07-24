Ava’s Substack

Ava’s Substack

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Robert Anderson's avatar
Robert Anderson
9h

Looked like a prosperous time, especially when compared to the Soviet Union in 1938. If a different policy had been applied to the Jews, could WW 2 have been averted, and what would that policy have been? This even applies to today.

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