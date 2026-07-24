Trip to National Socialist Germany (1938)
In 1938 Theodore Andrica, the Nationalities Editor of the Cleveland Press and author of the “Around the World in Cleveland” column, paid a visit to National Socialist Germany.
Unlike many of the films from this era which have been colorized, Andrica actually shot this motion picture on Kodachrome stock. Although the material is silent the footage is astonishing, and includes no less personage than Adolf Hitler in its closing sequence. Rarely seen, this material was once thought to be lost. This print was recently rediscovered and preserved in HD.
This film is part of the Periscope Film LLC archive, one of the largest historic military, transportation, and aviation stock footage collections in the USA. Entirely film backed, this material is available for licensing in 24p HD.
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Looked like a prosperous time, especially when compared to the Soviet Union in 1938. If a different policy had been applied to the Jews, could WW 2 have been averted, and what would that policy have been? This even applies to today.