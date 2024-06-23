Top Jewish Scholar Admits Hitler Launched WWII To Stop ‘World Jewry’ From ‘Annihilating Germany’
[Based on many of the recent comments we’ve received on related articles concerning WWII, we are republishing this article from 4 years ago, adding additional information and updated links.]
(Times Of Israel) According to nonagenerian Yehuda Bauer — one of the foremost jewish ‘Holocaust’ scholars — Adolf Hitler’s launching of World War II to prevent ‘wor…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Ava’s Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.